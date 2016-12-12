Awans could be descendants of Afghans

Braith said:





1- The original word is 'Awghan' (there is no ف in pure Pashto) which has been modified to Afghan in Persian. Awan is close to word Awghan.



2- Awans have martial traditions like Afghans/Pashtuns



3- Their abodes in Sind-Sagar doab of Punjab are adjacent to Pakhtunkhwa...they are also found in large numbers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



4- They carry the title of Malik like Afghans/Pashtuns.



5- In their own folklore, their ancestor Qutb Shah migrated from Afghanistan and was part of Mahmud Ghaznavi forces.



5- Henry George Raverty notes that the Budli or Budni, who consisted of several tribes and held a large tract of country extending from Nangrahar to the Indus. Raverty adds that the Budlis were expelled from Nangrahar by Sultan Bahrain, 'ruler of Pich and Lamghan. Thence they flew eastwards, according to the Akhund Darveza, and there found others of their race. Raverty hazards a conjecture that the Awans, Khathars and Ghakkars were some of the Budli or Budni tribes who crossed the Indus into Sindh-Sagar Doab. (Notes on Afghanistan and Part of Baluchistan by H.G.Raverty, Page -708)



Well there is lot of smoke in the air regarding awans. They have diversified views :1) Some claims Awans as a tribe whose name is of Arabic origin and means “assistant” or “helper”.. Majority of Awans subscribe to the belief that they are the descendants of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali R A , a number adopt the title, Alvi, although not all of those who refer to themselves as Alvi are Awans. Awan majority tribes claims that they belong to Qutab Shah..Awon Qutab shah,s faimily tree touch to Hazrat Abbas ..2) Alexander Cunningham is of the view that "looked upon the Awans as a Rajput clan".Whereas Harikishan Kaul was of the opinion that the tribe was of either Jat or Rajput origin, pointing to the fact that in Sanskrit, the term Awan means “defender” or “protector” and asserting that this title was awarded by surrounding tribes due to the Awans successfully defending their strongholds against aggression.3) The findings of the geneticist, S. Dorning, suggest that the Awans are ethnically distinct from Jats and Rajputs, thus negating theories that propose the Awan tribe originated from Jat or Rajput groups.4) Many claims that Awans came to the subcontinent with Mahmud of Ghazni as part of the allied forces of Qutab Shah from Afghanistan.5) What you are saying is refer to this one "an individual named Qutb Shah, a ruler of Herat and a general in the army of Mahmud of Ghazni, who himself was a Hashemite descendant"..It is asserted that Qutb Shah and six of his sons accompanied and assisted Mahmud in his early eleventh century conquests of what today forms parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Northern India. It is claimed that in recognition of their services and valour, Mahmud bestowed upon Qutb Shah and his sons (who, according to tribal traditions, settled primarily in the Salt Range) the title of Awan, meaning "helper"....Ancestral trace of Awans to be quite confusing and having multiple trajectories.