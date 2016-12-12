Awans could be descendants of Afghans

By Khan Barmazid
1- The original word is 'Awghan' (there is no ف in pure Pashto) which has been modified to Afghan in Persian. Awan is close to word Awghan.
2- Awans have martial traditions like Afghans/Pashtuns
3- Their abodes in Sind-Sagar doab of Punjab are adjacent to Pakhtunkhwa...they are also found in large numbers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
4- They carry the title of Malik like Afghans/Pashtuns.
5- In their own folklore, their ancestor Qutb Shah migrated from Afghanistan and was part of Mahmud Ghaznavi forces.
5- Henry George Raverty notes that the Budli or Budni, who consisted of several tribes and held a large tract of country extending from Nangrahar to the Indus. Raverty adds that the Budlis were expelled from Nangrahar by Sultan Bahrain, 'ruler of Pich and Lamghan. Thence they flew eastwards, according to the Akhund Darveza, and there found others of their race. Raverty hazards a conjecture that the Awans, Khathars and Ghakkars were some of the Budli or Budni tribes who crossed the Indus into Sindh-Sagar Doab. (Notes on Afghanistan and Part of Baluchistan by H.G.Raverty, Page -708)
www.Barmazid.com
1- The original word is 'Awghan' (there is no ف in pure Pashto) which has been modified to Afghan in Persian. Awan is close to word Awghan.
2- Awans have martial traditions like Afghans/Pashtuns
3- Their abodes in Sind-Sagar doab of Punjab are adjacent to Pakhtunkhwa...they are also found in large numbers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
4- They carry the title of Malik like Afghans/Pashtuns.
5- In their own folklore, their ancestor Qutb Shah migrated from Afghanistan and was part of Mahmud Ghaznavi forces.
5- Henry George Raverty notes that the Budli or Budni, who consisted of several tribes and held a large tract of country extending from Nangrahar to the Indus. Raverty adds that the Budlis were expelled from Nangrahar by Sultan Bahrain, 'ruler of Pich and Lamghan. Thence they flew eastwards, according to the Akhund Darveza, and there found others of their race. Raverty hazards a conjecture that the Awans, Khathars and Ghakkars were some of the Budli or Budni tribes who crossed the Indus into Sindh-Sagar Doab. (Notes on Afghanistan and Part of Baluchistan by H.G.Raverty, Page -708)
www.Barmazid.com