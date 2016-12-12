What's new

Awans could be descendants of Afghans

Braith

Braith

FULL MEMBER
Jul 3, 2016
320
0
186
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
By Khan Barmazid


1- The original word is 'Awghan' (there is no ف in pure Pashto) which has been modified to Afghan in Persian. Awan is close to word Awghan.

2- Awans have martial traditions like Afghans/Pashtuns

3- Their abodes in Sind-Sagar doab of Punjab are adjacent to Pakhtunkhwa...they are also found in large numbers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

4- They carry the title of Malik like Afghans/Pashtuns.

5- In their own folklore, their ancestor Qutb Shah migrated from Afghanistan and was part of Mahmud Ghaznavi forces.

5- Henry George Raverty notes that the Budli or Budni, who consisted of several tribes and held a large tract of country extending from Nangrahar to the Indus. Raverty adds that the Budlis were expelled from Nangrahar by Sultan Bahrain, 'ruler of Pich and Lamghan. Thence they flew eastwards, according to the Akhund Darveza, and there found others of their race. Raverty hazards a conjecture that the Awans, Khathars and Ghakkars were some of the Budli or Budni tribes who crossed the Indus into Sindh-Sagar Doab. (Notes on Afghanistan and Part of Baluchistan by H.G.Raverty, Page -708)

www.Barmazid.com
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,066
8
4,822
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Braith said:
By Khan Barmazid


1- The original word is 'Awghan' (there is no ف in pure Pashto) which has been modified to Afghan in Persian. Awan is close to word Awghan.

2- Awans have martial traditions like Afghans/Pashtuns

3- Their abodes in Sind-Sagar doab of Punjab are adjacent to Pakhtunkhwa...they are also found in large numbers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

4- They carry the title of Malik like Afghans/Pashtuns.

5- In their own folklore, their ancestor Qutb Shah migrated from Afghanistan and was part of Mahmud Ghaznavi forces.

5- Henry George Raverty notes that the Budli or Budni, who consisted of several tribes and held a large tract of country extending from Nangrahar to the Indus. Raverty adds that the Budlis were expelled from Nangrahar by Sultan Bahrain, 'ruler of Pich and Lamghan. Thence they flew eastwards, according to the Akhund Darveza, and there found others of their race. Raverty hazards a conjecture that the Awans, Khathars and Ghakkars were some of the Budli or Budni tribes who crossed the Indus into Sindh-Sagar Doab. (Notes on Afghanistan and Part of Baluchistan by H.G.Raverty, Page -708)

www.Barmazid.com
Click to expand...
Well there is lot of smoke in the air regarding awans. They have diversified views :

1) Some claims Awans as a tribe whose name is of Arabic origin and means “assistant” or “helper”.. Majority of Awans subscribe to the belief that they are the descendants of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali R A , a number adopt the title, Alvi, although not all of those who refer to themselves as Alvi are Awans. Awan majority tribes claims that they belong to Qutab Shah..Awon Qutab shah,s faimily tree touch to Hazrat Abbas ..

2) Alexander Cunningham is of the view that "looked upon the Awans as a Rajput clan".Whereas Harikishan Kaul was of the opinion that the tribe was of either Jat or Rajput origin, pointing to the fact that in Sanskrit, the term Awan means “defender” or “protector” and asserting that this title was awarded by surrounding tribes due to the Awans successfully defending their strongholds against aggression.

3) The findings of the geneticist, S. Dorning, suggest that the Awans are ethnically distinct from Jats and Rajputs, thus negating theories that propose the Awan tribe originated from Jat or Rajput groups.

4) Many claims that Awans came to the subcontinent with Mahmud of Ghazni as part of the allied forces of Qutab Shah from Afghanistan.

5) What you are saying is refer to this one "an individual named Qutb Shah, a ruler of Herat and a general in the army of Mahmud of Ghazni, who himself was a Hashemite descendant"..It is asserted that Qutb Shah and six of his sons accompanied and assisted Mahmud in his early eleventh century conquests of what today forms parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Northern India. It is claimed that in recognition of their services and valour, Mahmud bestowed upon Qutb Shah and his sons (who, according to tribal traditions, settled primarily in the Salt Range) the title of Awan, meaning "helper"....

Ancestral trace of Awans to be quite confusing and having multiple trajectories.
 
Tiger Awan

Tiger Awan

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 9, 2010
3,794
0
2,699
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
H!TchHiker said:
5) What you are saying is refer to this one "an individual named Qutb Shah, a ruler of Herat and a general in the army of Mahmud of Ghazni, who himself was a Hashemite descendant"..It is asserted that Qutb Shah and six of his sons accompanied and assisted Mahmud in his early eleventh century conquests of what today forms parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Northern India. It is claimed that in recognition of their services and valour, Mahmud bestowed upon Qutb Shah and his sons (who, according to tribal traditions, settled primarily in the Salt Range) the title of Awan, meaning "helper"....

Ancestral trace of Awans to be quite confusing and having multiple trajectories.
Click to expand...
This is what Awans believe in, we have our Shajras linking us with Qutab Shah. Rest is all speculation, theories just trying to prove that Awans are not of Arabic Origin.

I am an Awan, my ancestors have lived in Salt Range for a long time now, We are Pakistani and we speak our own dialect of Punjabi.

Arabic/Afghan origin ?? Who cares or what difference does it make ??
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,066
8
4,822
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Tiger Awan said:
This is what Awans believe in, we have our Shajras linking us with Qutab Shah. Rest is all speculation, theories just trying to prove that Awans are not of Arabic Origin.

I am an Awan, my ancestors have lived in Salt Range for a long time now, We are Pakistani and we speak our own dialect of Punjabi.

Arabic/Afghan origin ?? Who cares or what difference does it make ??
Click to expand...
It makes "0" difference ....
 
Braith

Braith

FULL MEMBER
Jul 3, 2016
320
0
186
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Its just a conjecture of mine.......in all probability they are ancient inhabitants of Sind-Sagar doab
 
J

Jaanbaz

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2013
10,393
10
15,424
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
As an Awan I think I'm are sure we came from the Western areas to Punjab, some elders invented stupid stories of claiming to be Arabs, the story about Awans coming as soldiers from Afghanistan is true but the Arab part is hilariously wrong and stupid.
 
Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,118
-16
13,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
H!TchHiker said:
3) The findings of the geneticist, S. Dorning, suggest that the Awans are ethnically distinct from Jats and Rajputs, thus negating theories that propose the Awan tribe originated from Jat or Rajput groups.
Click to expand...
Source? I don't think there is any genetic study about awans, there is one about arains but not awans as far as I know.
 
N

NomanAli89

FULL MEMBER
Oct 3, 2015
287
0
373
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I have heard there are two kinds of AWANS those who migrated from India into Pakistan call themselve "Qutab shahi" and then there are some local Awan , our family friends from Mianwali donot call them selve Qutab Shahi however "un ki shaklein aur harkatein pathano wali hein" :P

And then when you talk to Qutab Shahi they diffrentiate themsleves with Hushyarpuri Awans and Jilandhari Awans funny though

And then "Hazrat Sultan Bahu" again from Awan tribe if you go to his hometown you will see a percentage of Shia Awan and then there are Sunni Awans so confusing .......
 
Last edited:
Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,118
-16
13,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
NomanAli89 said:
I have heard there are two kinds of AWANS those who migrated from India into Pakistan call themselve "Qutab shahi" and then there are some local Awan , our family friends from Mianwali donot call them selve Qutab Shahi however "un ki shaklein aur harkatein pathano wali hein" :P

And then when you talk to Qutab Shahi they diffrentiate themsleves with Hushyarpuri Awans and Jilandhari Awans funny though

And then "Hazrat Sultan Bahu" again from Awan tribe if you go to his hometown you will see a percentage of Shia Awan and then there are Sunni Awans so confusing .......
Click to expand...
Maybe Mianwali awans have mixed with Niazi and other pathans there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top