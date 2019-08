Aug 21 attack: AL will go to Supreme Court for death to Tarique Rahman





“Harkatul Jihad chief Mufti Abdul Hannan in a confessional statement said that they carried out the attack under the direction of Tarique Rahman. So, the mastermind behind the attack should get the capital punishment.”

On Oct 10, 2018, a Dhaka court sentenced 19 people to death and Tarique Rahman along with 18 others to life imprisonment in two cases over the grenade attack.