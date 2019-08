‘স্বাধীনতা বিরোধী’, এবার নোবেলের সমালোচনায় সরব বাংলাদেশের দুই মন্ত্রী

'Anti-independence', now two ministers of the government of Bangladesh criticizing Nobel



It has been reported that Nobel's controversial remarks on Rabindranath Tagore have been condemned by Bangladesh Liberation War Affairs Minister Akam Mozammel Haque and Planning Minister MA Mannan. They recently condemned Nobel's comments during a program titled 'Contribution of Bangabandhu in Film'. Saff said Nobel's comments were 'anti-independence'. Not only this, they also claim that the singer has no idea about his country.