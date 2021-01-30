What's new

Awami League lauds BNP’s move to observe March 7

BNP earlier announced their plan of a 19-day program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP's decision to observe the historic March 7 will have a positive impact on the country's political environment.
He welcomed the BNP's decision on behalf of the Awami League saying: "Those who had barred the observance of the historic March 7 for so long will now observe the day! The Awami League welcomes the decision. I think it will create a positive political environment in the country."

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, made the remarks while addressing a discussion marking the founding anniversary of Sheikh Russel National Council for Children and Adolescents at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in the capital.
He joined the discussion through videoconference from his official residence.

BNP on Wednesday announced their plan of a 19-day program, including a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, for the month of March to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.
The programs also include a discussion on March 7.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a BNP standing committee member and convener of the party’s National Committee on celebrating the golden jubilee of independence, announced the programs, at a press conference at its chairperson’s Gulshan office on Wednesday.
Representatives of the party met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday seeking permission and security for the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence by their party.

Source : https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...-to-observe-march-7-will-have-positive-impact
 
Ustdji @Al-zakir , ye kya ho rahahay ustadji ! Sab kuch badal kyun rahahay ,kuyuuuuuuu ? :yay:

How ever are we going to observe BAL BNP alliance in 2023 election instead of Jamat BNP ? :undecided:
 
I feel pity on Bengalis they have to write history again and again trying to stich holes left during every last stich.
 
Sine Nomine said:
I feel pity on Bengalis they have to write history again and again trying to stich holes left during every last stich.
Why you are agitated? Again I say , everything is going on is not related to Pakistan other than that freedom fight.

This is totally our internal matter. It's another big political defeat of BNP and the news has nothing to do with Pakistan.
 
Atlas said:
Why you are agitated? Again I say , everything is going on is not related to Pakistan other than that freedom fight.

This is totally our internal matter. It's another big political defeat of BNP and the news has nothing to do with Pakistan.
Man i am not getting agitated, just stating a fact I have seen 7 March speech and it is as related to indpendence of BD as truth and politics are related.
 
Sine Nomine said:
Man i am not getting agitated, just stating a fact I have seen 7 March speech and it is as related to indpendence of BD as truth and politics are related.
7 march became BAL political tool and BNP never observed it, since it was the speech of sheikh Mujib.

But now BNP decided to observe it and yes it's related to our independence , but when it will be observed by all parties , it will no longer use as anti Pakistani political rhetoric that BAL use now.

When Mujib will be accepted as the founding father of Bangladesh by BNP , all anti Pakistani political rhetoric will be useless in Bangladeshi politics ! Infact against whom BAL will use the anti Pakistani rhetoric when their main target ( for whom they use 1971 card) is accepting Mujib as founding father ?

You guys should understand it.
 
