Awami League lauds BNP’s move to observe March 7

The programs also include a discussion on March 7.

Source

BNP earlier announced their plan of a 19-day program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independenceRoad Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP's decision to observe the historic March 7 will have a positive impact on the country's political environment.He welcomed the BNP's decision on behalf of the Awami League saying: "Those who had barred the observance of the historic March 7 for so long will now observe the day! The Awami League welcomes the decision. I think it will create a positive political environment in the country."Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, made the remarks while addressing a discussion marking the founding anniversary of Sheikh Russel National Council for Children and Adolescents at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in the capital.He joined the discussion through videoconference from his official residence.BNP on Wednesday announced their plan of a 19-day program, including a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, for the month of March to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a BNP standing committee member and convener of the party’s National Committee on celebrating the golden jubilee of independence, announced the programs, at a press conference at its chairperson’s Gulshan office on Wednesday.Representatives of the party met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday seeking permission and security for the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence by their party.