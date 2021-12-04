Avoid Starvation: ‘Immediate Priority’ For 3.5 Million Afghans

Aesterix said:

They can't even feed themselves, then claim to be the most "honorable " people in the world Afghani are a burden on 5he world, most useless nation on the planet.They can't even feed themselves, then claim to be the most "honorable " people in the world Click to expand...

I hope you suffer decades of war and bombed day in and day out and suffer the same fate and then an Afghani says " this Asterix can't even feed himself and claims to be an Honorable person."