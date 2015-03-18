AVIC AG-600 flying boat / amphibious aircraft

The head of the AVIC TA-600 flying boat at the AVIC Chengfei Commercial Aircraft Company factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province, March 17. (Photo/CFP)The head of the AVIC TA-600, a large amphibious flying boat, has been completed by AVIC Chengfei Commercial Aircraft Company, a major milestone in the plane's development, according to China's Global Times.The chief designer of the plane, Huang Lingcai, told the paper on March 17 that the plane, also known as the AG600, is extremely suited to long-range ocean search and rescue missions and may be used in the South China Sea in the future.The plane is one of three large planes that China is developing and the largest amphibious plane in the world. It was designed to meet China's aerial firefighting needs in forest regions and for search and rescue operations at sea. Its maximum takeoff weight is 53.5 tonnes and it can draw 12 tonnes of water within 20 seconds. The majority of the body of the plane is scheduled to be handed over for production at around this time. The plane will be completed this year and will have its debut flight in 2016, according to AVIC.The plane's head is very large and may possibly be divided into two layers, according to the paper. The plane stands 4.75 meters tall and is 9.5 m long with a V-shaped monohull. Pressure requirements and the need to make the craft watertight mean that the design is more complex to design and manufacture than ordinary planes.Huang said that the maximum takeoff weight of the Russian BE-200 and Japan's US-2 is between 40-45 tonnes, while that of Canada's Bombardier 415 Superscooper is around 20 tonnes. Huang said that overall the AVIC TA-600 is on par with these classic amphibious aircraft but that it has stronger functionality than the other planes.The plane is an upgraded version of the Harbin SH-5 maritime patrol amphibious aircraft and is expected to form part of a series of amphibious planes, according to Huang.Huang said that the plane could be used in 75%-80% of weather conditions in the South China Sea in the event of an accident involving an oil rig, an oil tanker or fishing boats far out to sea. Ships would take a long time to get so far out to sea and helicopters can't operate beyond a radius of around 500 km, which means that the AVIC TA-600, with a flight radius of 1,000 km, is likely to be deployed on long-range search and rescue missions, as it would only take two hours to reach targets and it can land, said Huang. On each trip the plane can carry 50 people.Huang said that the craft is extremely versatile, which should be good for its market prospects. Currently there has been expression of interest in 17 of the planes, the majority from forestry authorities, the State Oceanic Administration and the China Coast Guard. The plane could also potentially be used to supply soldiers stationed on disputed islands in the South China Sea, according to the paper.Although Japan is seeking to export its US-2 to India, Huang says that the AVIC TA-600 is primarily to support China's domestic search and rescue needs.