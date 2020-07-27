What's new

Aviation Vlogger, Noel Philips, Reviews Travel Experience With ‘Banned’ PIAPhilips shares detailed pros and cons!

Shahzaz ud din

By Rumaisa Khalil Uddin On Sep 16, 2020
In his recent vlog, the travel expert and aviation vlogger, Noel Philips, shared his travel experience from India to Islamabad via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

It should be noted that he traveled on the airline after it was banned in Europe and the United States following the revelation that a large number of commercial PIA pilots held fake licenses.
He posted the vlog on YouTube with the title: ‘Flying a banned airline – Pakistan International Airline‘.
Philips begins the vlog by saying:
I am quite surprised after seeing so many people with so much excess baggage.
Moving on, Philips enters the plane and is welcomed and guided to his seat by a PIA official.

After getting to his seat, he shares that a few passengers are shouting at the flight attendants:
Most of the customers are on board, and a few people are on the wrong seats. We’ve got passengers shouting at flight attendants and things. Flight attendants are running around with bits of paper in their hands.
The flight takes off half an hour later than the scheduled time because of the chaos.
Sharing the cons, Philips says:
I was shocked to see garbage under the seats after I pushed my seat back. When I laid down to rest, I was woken up by the unmistakable smell of cigarette smoke. Passengers are strictly prohibited from smoking onboard PIA flights. I mean, there is a sign, and everything, and I am sure that not a single member of the crew or passengers would ever want to bend those rules, not on PIA, indeed.
Sharing the pros, Philips says:
I liked the food served on my flight and the capital city’s scenic views. I enjoyed the hospitality of the Pakistani people and the masala curries.
The travel expert and aviation vlogger concluded the vlog by saying:
I think that a little bit of investment in the aircraft can get PIA up there with some of the best airlines.
