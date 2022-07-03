Aviation and Aerospace University started it's journey in Lalmonirhat.

Academic activities started in the first Aviation and Aerospace University of Bangladesh in Lalmonirhat. For the last three years, academic class were held at Dhaka Tejgaon temporary campus. Now students were transferred to the permanent campus in Lalmonirhat after finishing the construction works of Academic buildings and other physical infrastructure. This University was set up with the aim to create skilled manpower in Aviation and Aerospace sector with the goal of maintainance, repair and manufacturing of Aircrafts, satellites and Rockets locally.