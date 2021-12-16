Averagely one car for every two people in Lhasa, capital city of Tibet“按照目前拉萨户籍人口55万人计算，基本上平均每两个人就拥有一辆车。”拉萨市车管所副所长黄金龙说，“老百姓收入水平的快速增长，是汽车保有量增加的关键。”与此同时，近年来西藏不断加大市政工程建设，改善交通基础设施，先后在拉萨市、日喀则市等地建成了51条市政道路及6座市政桥梁项目，新增市政道路里程154公里，初步形成了由快速路、主干路、次干路和支路等组成的道路网络系统。"According to the current population of 550,000 in Lhasa, basically every two people own a car." Huang Jinlong, deputy director of the Lhasa Vehicle Administration, said, "The rapid increase in the income level of the people is the key to the increase in the number of cars. ."At the same time, in recent years, Tibet has continuously increased the construction of municipal projects and improved its transportation infrastructure. It has successively built 51 municipal roads and 6 municipal bridge projects in Lhasa, Xigaze and other places, adding 154 kilometers of municipal roads. A road network system consisting of express roads, main roads, secondary roads and branch roads has been formed.