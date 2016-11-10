What's new

Average Pakistani wealthier than Indian and twice wealthier than a Bangladeshi : Credit suisse

try banning 100 and 500 rupees notes, the next day more than 60% wealthiest will become the poorest. It's a fact!!
 
All numbers are apparently low. What is the definition of Wealth here?
The per capita income is different, apparently...
https://www.google.co.in/search?q=C...uRk8usFmmxUmGQlQyC-QuapllaGaURKFZAMYNXyYvAQAA
Sir, per Capita income and average Wealth are two different measurements. Per Capita income is an average of income divided by the population distribution. Average Wealth isn't just income, it takes into account Assets, etc, too. It was a known factor in the 90's that Pakistani public was much richer compared to the Indian public. But, the Pakistani government was much poorer than the Indian government (which is pretty disturbing because a government grows a country). The reason primarily is due to Pakistani public not paying taxes and thus, having a higher cash amount per month to invest back in or save, etc. But it has damaged the country compared to India as the government needed that tax to grow the country. Therefore, the reason why Pakistan is so behind and now finally starting the growth trend.
 
Estimated Population of Pakistan varies between 18 Crore to 23 Crores

Can anybody tell the figure that has been taken by Credit Suisse to calculate the average ?
 
Estimated Population of Pakistan varies between 18 Crore to 23 Crores

Can anybody tell the figure that has been taken by Credit Suisse to calculate the average ?
200 million according to their 2015 publication Overall wealth of Pakistan is $495 billion according to their estimate .
 
This is gold :lol:
yeh log kuch bhi bolte hai!!

neither pakistan has any health support from govt, nor, job security plan, nor good transport, ... and average pakistani is wealthier? It is not a good society if they are hiding money and then becoming wealthier which is happening in Pakistan.

I feel like trolling but any how .. this was the best joke i would take today

this is ridiculous.. yaar.. hahaha!! I really feel pity on them
 
As this news is in favor of Pakistan so let's wait for our Indian Friends to deny this:enjoy:
On Topic: Pakistan's population have always been in good terms till 2005...Last decade we only moved backwards...!

yeh log kuch bhi bolte hai!!

neither pakistan has any health support from govt, nor, job security plan, nor good transport, ... and average pakistani is wealthier? It is not a good society if they are hiding money and then becoming wealthier which is happening in Pakistan.

I feel like trolling but any how .. this was the best joke i would take today

this is ridiculous.. yaar.. hahaha!! I really feel pity on them
Lol as I said..had this news been in favor of India..you people would be trolling Pakistan here...Now only thing you got is to switch on the denial mode:sick::rofl:
 
As this news is in favor of Pakistan so let's wait for our Indian Friends to deny this:enjoy:
On Topic: Pakistan's population have always been in good terms till 2005...Last decade we only moved backwards...!


Lol as I said..had this news been in favor of India..you people would be trolling Pakistan here...Now only thing you got is to switch on the denial mode:sick::rofl:
that post was when one of the intellectual Pakistani member on PDF said avergage pakistani is more wealthier than canadian.

any how, how much Pakistani parents spend on education of their children? Any idea?
 
