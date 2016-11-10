Average Pakistani wealthier than Indian and twice wealthier than a Bangladeshi : Credit suisse

SarthakGanguly said:

The per capita income is different, apparently...

What is the definition of Wealth here?

Sir, per Capita income and average Wealth are two different measurements. Per Capita income is an average of income divided by the population distribution. Average Wealth isn't just income, it takes into account Assets, etc, too. It was a known factor in the 90's that Pakistani public was much richer compared to the Indian public. But, the Pakistani government was much poorer than the Indian government (which is pretty disturbing because a government grows a country). The reason primarily is due to Pakistani public not paying taxes and thus, having a higher cash amount per month to invest back in or save, etc. But it has damaged the country compared to India as the government needed that tax to grow the country. Therefore, the reason why Pakistan is so behind and now finally starting the growth trend.