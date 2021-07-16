What's new

Average Pakistani per capita is $1193

S

Shazzad123

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 27, 2021
60
0
165
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I can't believe that the average Pakistani per capita is literally a 1 week wage for the average truck driver in America

You can work at McDonalds on minimum wage for 2 weeks in America and make more than a average Pakistani does in the whole year

$1193 is extremely bad

https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.CD

This will lead to low IQ, less height, less muscle mass, more malnutrition, higher stress levels and possibly even death in some cases too

The average Pakistani is living on a thin piece of thread

There needs to be some manufacturing plants set up ASAP

Any type of self made innovative ideas will be seen as progress

Most lands start off as manufacturing hubs before moving on to highly qualified service sector economy

No wonder Pakistanis don't mind going to the Gulf to work as construction workers.

Anything is better than this average

No point in building fake Bahria Towns with such insane low numbers

An average white person in the west wouldnt even tolerate living in such low numbers. A Hitler conservative would have been born by then.

We can learn some tips on textile manufacturing plants from Bangladesh

They produce most of the world's textiles nowadays
 
Last edited:
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,657
19
9,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shazzad123 said:
I can't believe that the average Pakistani per capita is literally a 1 week wage for the average truck driver in America

You can work at McDonalds on minimum wage for 2 weeks in America and make more than a average Pakistani does in the whole year

$1193 is extremely bad

This will lead to low IQ, less height, less muscle mass, more malnutrition, higher stress levels and possibly even death in some cases too

The average Pakistani is living on a thin piece of thread

There needs to be some manufacturing plants set up ASAP

Any type of self made innovative ideas will be seen as progress

Most lands start off as manufacturing hubs before moving on to highly qualified service sector economy

No wonder Pakistanis don't mind going to the Gulf to work as construction workers.

Anything is better than this average

No point in building fake Bahria Towns with such insane low numbers

An average white person in the west wouldnt even tolerate living in such low numbers. A Hitler conservative would have been born by then.

We can learn some tips on textile manufacturing plants from Bangladesh

They produce most of the world's textiles nowadays
Click to expand...
This is an arbitrary number based on official income and without considering the barter economy.

60 % population lives in rural areas where they grow their own food and other basic necessities furthermore real matrix is PPP income in which Pakistan is not that bad. While u r ight average income is lower than average truck driver but what about expenses? Here in Pakistan u can get a meal enough for man as low as 0.3 dollars. Roti is somewhere around 7 cents.

So measuring income at market prices is misleading.

Its not like that pakistani are dying of hunger. Even in biggest of metropolis like karachi (which is very expensive in comparison to rest of the country) there r services providing free food to all and there r number of such organization. So pakistani are well off

However our income is still very low and we needs to work to hard to reverse that.
 
S

Shazzad123

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 27, 2021
60
0
165
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The Accountant said:
This is an arbitrary number based on official income and without considering the barter economy.

60 % population lives in rural areas where they grow their own food and other basic necessities furthermore real matrix is PPP income in which Pakistan is not that bad. While u r ight average income is lower than average truck driver but what about expenses? Here in Pakistan u can get a meal enough for man as low as 0.3 dollars. Roti is somewhere around 7 cents.

So measuring income at market prices is misleading.

Its not like that pakistani are dying of hunger. Even in biggest of metropolis like karachi (which is very expensive in comparison to rest of the country) there r services providing free food to all and there r number of such organization. So pakistani are well off

However our income is still very low and we needs to work to hard to reverse that.
Click to expand...
So instead of figuring out ways to improve your numbers. You're going to accept the fact that most of Pakistan is a rural based economy which can't provide basic services to its citizens such as up to date healthcare facilities, welfare systems, educational institutions which teach stuff that is useful besides being a 3rd rate doctor or 3rd rate engineer.

Having low expectations is a huge fault of the average population in the region apparently

Also most Pakistanis are not growing their own food

The average Pakistani height has fallen by 4 inches

Most people get taller as the years go on, Pakistanis are apparently getting shorter. Height is an indicative of malnutrition levels in the region or overall development of a land.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,781
2
4,481
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Accountant said:
This is an arbitrary number based on official income and without considering the barter economy.

60 % population lives in rural areas where they grow their own food and other basic necessities furthermore real matrix is PPP income in which Pakistan is not that bad. While u r ight average income is lower than average truck driver but what about expenses? Here in Pakistan u can get a meal enough for man as low as 0.3 dollars. Roti is somewhere around 7 cents.

So measuring income at market prices is misleading.

Its not like that pakistani are dying of hunger. Even in biggest of metropolis like karachi (which is very expensive in comparison to rest of the country) there r services providing free food to all and there r number of such organization. So pakistani are well off

However our income is still very low and we needs to work to hard to reverse that.
Click to expand...
A newly graduated, a degree holder is working on income more or less of a butler/janitor. A Taxi driver or a person with a running food stall on average makes better income.
 
Last edited:
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,657
19
9,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-blitzkrieg- said:
A newly graduated, a degree holder is working on income more or less of a butler/janitor. A Taxi driver or a person with a running food stall on average makes better income.
Click to expand...
Yes because our graduate are studying course atleast 5 decades old. Can u say similar thing about graduates of proper universities like LUMS, iba, ned, qua8d.e.azam university ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom