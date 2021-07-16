Average Pakistani per capita is $1193

I can't believe that the average Pakistani per capita is literally a 1 week wage for the average truck driver in America



You can work at McDonalds on minimum wage for 2 weeks in America and make more than a average Pakistani does in the whole year



$1193 is extremely bad



This will lead to low IQ, less height, less muscle mass, more malnutrition, higher stress levels and possibly even death in some cases too



The average Pakistani is living on a thin piece of thread



There needs to be some manufacturing plants set up ASAP



Any type of self made innovative ideas will be seen as progress



Most lands start off as manufacturing hubs before moving on to highly qualified service sector economy



No wonder Pakistanis don't mind going to the Gulf to work as construction workers.



Anything is better than this average



No point in building fake Bahria Towns with such insane low numbers



An average white person in the west wouldnt even tolerate living in such low numbers. A Hitler conservative would have been born by then.



We can learn some tips on textile manufacturing plants from Bangladesh



They produce most of the world's textiles nowadays