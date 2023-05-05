AVERAGE INTERNET SPEED BY COUNTRY AND TERRITORY​

beijingwalker
AVERAGE INTERNET SPEED BY COUNTRY AND TERRITORYThe uses of the internet are wide and varied, including finding information, keeping in touch with loved ones, and watching movies. It’s no wonder the number of internet users worldwide has risen in recent years.
A good online experience stems from having fast and reliable internet connection speeds. This raises the question: Which country has the fastest internet?
Internet speed ranking by country and territory
According to the latest data on internet speed ranking, Singapore has the world’s fastest internet. Its average download speed on fixed internet connections is 216.46 Mbps (megabits per second). In other words, it would take around 4.2 seconds to download a one-gigabyte file in Singapore.
To put Singapore’s fast internet speed in perspective, we need to look at the global average. Worldwide, the average fixed internet speed for downloads is 78.62 Mbps—around one-third of Singapore’s.
Second on the list of countries and territories with the world’s fastest internet is China. Its download speed is 226.77 Mbps, which means, like in Singapore, it would take just under five seconds to download a one-gigabyte file. As the country with the most ecommerce sales worldwide, having a quick online connection in China is important for both consumers and businesses there. This is followed by Chile, with a download speed of 224.44 Mbps.
The United Arab Emirates has the fourth-fastest internet speed in the world. The average download speed there is 219.47 Mbps. Incidentally, the UAE also has one of the highest internet adoption rates in the world, with 99% of its population connected. Rounding out the top five on the list comparing average internet speeds by country and territory is Thailand, with a download speed of 203.28 Mbps.
Denmark follows in sixth place at 200.62 Mbps. At 198.53 Mbps, Hong Kong has the seventh-fastest internet speed in the world. The United States, the second-biggest ecommerce market worldwide, is close behind, in eighth place. It has a download speed of 198.17 Mbps.
After the US, Spain ranks next with an average internet speed of 180.3 Mbps. Romania rounds out the list with a download speed of 175.08 Mbps, just slightly slower than Spain’s.
Of the 10 countries and territories on the list comparing the world’s fastest internet, eight are located in Asia and Europe.
Singapore has the world's fastest internet, with a download speed of 237.15 Mbps.
