Average height of the Chinese Students from poor regions aged from 7-15 increases 10CM under China's Nutrition Improvement Program

Average height of the Chinese Students from poor regions aged from 7-15 increases 10CM under China's Nutrition Improvement Program

The program intends to improve the nutrition level for rural students in poor areas during their nine years of compulsory education and promote educational equality. Starting in 2011 providing students with free highly nutritious meals subsidized by the Central Government budget.

By the end of 2020, the policy covered 1,732 counties in 28 provincial-level regions. It currently benefits approximately 37 million students each year. In 2021, the Central Government's allocation to the program was approximately 26 billion yuan ($4.08 billion), up 12.9 percent from the previous year.

After years of effort made by the government, Measurements of nutrition, including height, weight and body mass index of the students all have been greatly improved.

The average difference in height between children aged 7 to 15 in less developed rural areas and the national average narrowed from 10 cm in 2012 to less than 3 cm in 2021, with the proportion of shorter children in less developed areas moving from 12.3 to 5.1 percent, according to the report. The average height of boys in less developed rural areas has increased 10 cm, girls has increased 8 cm.

Brain function, too, is on the up, as demonstrated by the students' enhanced learning abilities and higher grades across the scoreboard, the report reads. Their newfound physical health in turn improves their families' understanding of nutrition, and lays the solid foundations for the development of future generations.

The initiative benefits more than school children. Xian Ruifang, Deputy Mayor of Xiji, said in the documentary that the program provides a stable source of income for the agricultural product suppliers involved, as well as boosts employment for surplus rural labor. According to the report, the program could create about 290,000 canteen and related jobs across the countryside.

Many more provinces have put in place different supplementary plans in accordance with the national one. The newly introduced subsidies are spent specifically on food, with other costs such as canteen maintenance covered by local government budgets.

Food safety procedures for free school meals under China's Nutrition Improvement Program in Xinjiang during the pandemic
School meals and during the break snacks are free for the students in Xinjiang, during the pandemic, every safety step for the food preparation is being closely monitored and strictly complied with. This video shows the full procedures of the free school meals for a 5th grade class in a primary school in a desert town, Hotan, in southern Xinjiang.
China's Nutrition Improvement Program also provides lots of business and job opportunities to the locals from those less developed regions.

 
Average height of Chinese women now is taller than that of US, US men average height 5'9". China men average height 5'8", Chinese men the tallest in east Asia

CountryAvg Male Height (cm)Avg Female Height (cm)Avg Male Height (in)Avg Female Height (in)
Netherlands183.78170.366 ft.5 ft. 7 in.
Montenegro183.30169.966 ft.5 ft. 7 in.
Estonia182.79168.665 ft.5 ft. 6 in.
Bosnia And Herzegovina182.47167.475 ft.5 ft. 6 in.
Iceland182.10168.915 ft.5 ft. 7 in.
Denmark181.89169.475 ft.5 ft. 7 in.
Czech Republic181.19167.965 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Latvia181.17168.815 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Slovakia181.02167.125 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Slovenia180.98167.205 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Ukraine180.98166.625 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Croatia180.76166.805 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Serbia180.74168.295 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Lithuania180.72167.635 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Poland180.69165.785 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Finland180.57166.485 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Norway180.48166.455 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Sweden180.46166.675 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Germany180.28166.185 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Dominica180.15166.895 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Bermuda179.72166.115 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Puerto Rico179.48163.065 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Greece179.26165.815 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Belgium179.09163.405 ft. 11 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Ireland179.04164.505 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Lebanon178.96163.675 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Andorra178.84165.535 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Antigua And Barbuda178.84165.725 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Australia178.77164.675 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Canada178.75164.735 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Switzerland178.73164.335 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Grenada178.70165.995 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Belarus178.69166.935 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 6 in.
France178.60164.495 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Austria178.52166.935 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Luxembourg178.46165.075 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Cook Islands178.32167.315 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 6 in.
French Polynesia178.32166.525 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 6 in.
United Kingdom178.21163.945 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Romania177.82164.735 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
New Zealand177.72164.665 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Saint Vincent And The Grenadines177.49165.305 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Niue177.19167.035 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 6 in.
American Samoa177.09167.555 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 6 in.
Barbados177.03165.665 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Jamaica176.97164.325 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Tunisia176.85161.695 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Russia176.65164.525 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Hungary176.59162.555 ft. 10 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Saint Lucia176.43165.525 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 5 in.
North Macedonia176.43160.885 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Libya176.39162.565 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Turkey176.36161.805 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Morocco176.35161.185 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Senegal176.18163.925 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Spain176.11162.035 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Tokelau176.06166.085 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Trinidad And Tobago176.03163.385 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Israel175.98162.225 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Georgia175.98163.245 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Seychelles175.90162.475 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Brazil175.73162.415 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
China175.66163.465 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Iran175.62161.185 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Moldova175.59162.965 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
South Korea175.52163.235 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Kazakhstan175.50161.745 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Tonga175.11166.085 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Palestine175.05161.285 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Algeria175.04162.355 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Mali175.02161.995 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Kuwait174.96160.105 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Jordan174.84159.465 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Hong Kong174.83160.625 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Argentina174.75161.225 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
North Korea174.69161.225 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Dominican Republic174.65161.215 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Egypt174.57160.885 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Suriname174.51162.265 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Italy174.42161.815 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Samoa174.42163.825 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Bahamas174.40163.465 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Malta174.38162.955 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Turkmenistan174.37162.835 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Portugal174.37161.235 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Uruguay174.32161.565 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Bulgaria174.17164.585 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 5 in.
United Arab Emirates174.08160.535 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Albania174.07162.235 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Costa Rica174.04160.365 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Azerbaijan174.00161.375 ft. 9 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Fiji173.98164.285 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 5 in.
Greenland173.84161.405 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Paraguay173.81159.765 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Iraq173.79158.755 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Saint Kitts And Nevis173.71162.785 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Armenia173.67159.855 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Cuba173.56160.135 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Venezuela173.53160.045 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Taiwan173.53160.705 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Singapore173.50161.305 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Qatar173.27160.725 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Botswana173.16162.065 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Mauritius173.01158.945 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Chile172.88159.425 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Bahrain172.76158.295 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Cyprus172.75160.555 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Haiti172.23160.575 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Guyana172.15159.575 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Cameroon172.13160.415 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Sudan172.07160.365 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Japan172.06158.505 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Burkina Faso171.89161.335 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Colombia171.85157.965 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Chad171.84162.125 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Oman171.70158.445 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Kyrgyzstan171.66160.205 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Syria171.64159.385 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Thailand171.61159.425 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Nigeria171.55158.145 ft. 8 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Tuvalu171.30163.575 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Republic Of The Congo171.23158.785 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Somalia171.22159.865 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Uzbekistan170.94160.295 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Djibouti170.77159.825 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Guinea170.70158.755 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Zimbabwe170.69159.855 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Mongolia170.67159.895 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
El Salvador170.67156.395 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Saudi Arabia170.67158.845 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Palau170.62159.525 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Eritrea170.60157.585 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Belize170.52158.125 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Gabon170.48160.055 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Kenya170.46159.435 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Sao Tome And Principe170.37159.815 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Ghana170.30158.865 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Mexico170.29157.905 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Niger170.26159.815 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Panama170.19158.195 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Togo170.14159.135 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Kiribati170.09161.045 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Nicaragua169.91155.625 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Namibia169.75160.265 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
South Africa169.63158.585 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Honduras169.59155.185 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Micronesia169.57159.665 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Nauru169.57157.825 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Eswatini169.41158.925 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Malaysia169.20157.065 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Central African Republic169.01159.655 ft. 7 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Vietnam168.89158.435 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Ethiopia168.84157.155 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Uganda168.74158.535 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Dr Congo168.60156.305 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Afghanistan168.50156.115 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Angola168.46158.105 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Benin168.44158.405 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Tajikistan168.43158.125 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Gambia168.36161.735 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 4 in.
Vanuatu168.29160.485 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Ivory Coast168.23158.655 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Equatorial Guinea168.18158.055 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Guinea Bissau168.17158.725 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Bolivia168.10155.585 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Sri Lanka168.07155.885 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Lesotho167.92156.725 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Maldives167.87154.285 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Comoros167.72156.545 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Zambia167.62157.325 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Burundi167.34155.085 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Pakistan167.33154.775 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Ecuador167.32155.255 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Bhutan167.05155.155 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Tanzania166.98156.895 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Peru166.75154.395 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Myanmar166.70154.715 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
India166.50155.185 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Sierra Leone166.43157.345 ft. 6 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Brunei166.31154.905 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Indonesia166.26154.365 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Rwanda166.02156.725 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Malawi165.68156.145 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Mauritania165.54160.065 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 3 in.
Liberia165.48156.545 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Cambodia165.35154.755 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Marshall Islands165.26154.765 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Philippines165.23154.145 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Madagascar165.16153.065 ft. 5 in.5 ft.
Bangladesh165.08152.385 ft. 5 in.4 ft.
Yemen164.42154.765 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Nepal164.36152.395 ft. 5 in.5 ft.
Guatemala164.36150.915 ft. 5 in.4 ft. 11 in.
Mozambique164.30155.425 ft. 5 in.5 ft. 1 in.
Papua New Guinea163.10156.895 ft. 4 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Solomon Islands163.07156.795 ft. 4 in.5 ft. 2 in.
Laos162.78153.105 ft. 4 in.5 ft.
Timor Leste160.13152.715 ft. 3 in.5 ft.

Average Height by Country 2022
 
Tibetan children under China's Nutrition Improvement Program
During the mid-morning snack break, school staff hurry to deliver boxes of milk, bread and fruits to the classrooms, Besides 3 free school meals, during the break snacks and fruits , schools also provide free daily milk, in order to guarantee the quality of the milk, all milk for the students are directly transported through Qinghai-Tibet railway from Inner Mongolia, the schools have their own depot at the railway station and the milk will be delivered once they arrive in Tibet. The flavor of the milk will change once every two weeks and the milk is guaranteed to be the most fresh.

 
$4.08 billion a year just to feed children from poor minority regions with good nutritious food and this is only from the central government budget, based on the report, local governments have to pay their part, covering for the canteen facilities and staff.
 
no way tonga and samoa shorter than many of those countries that above them. those people are big. lol. in europe, the french and brits are not that tall. the data for slavic countries seems accurate.
 
