Average height of the Chinese Students from poor regions aged from 7-15 increases 10CM under China's Nutrition Improvement Program

The average difference in height between children aged 7 to 15 in less developed rural areas and the national average narrowed from 10 cm in 2012 to less than 3 cm in 2021, with the proportion of shorter children in less developed areas moving from 12.3 to 5.1 percent, according to the report. The average height of boys in less developed rural areas has increased 10 cm, girls has increased 8 cm.Brain function, too, is on the up, as demonstrated by the students' enhanced learning abilities and higher grades across the scoreboard, the report reads. Their newfound physical health in turn improves their families' understanding of nutrition, and lays the solid foundations for the development of future generations.The initiative benefits more than school children. Xian Ruifang, Deputy Mayor of Xiji, said in the documentary that the program provides a stable source of income for the agricultural product suppliers involved, as well as boosts employment for surplus rural labor. According to the report, the program could create about 290,000 canteen and related jobs across the countryside.Many more provinces have put in place different supplementary plans in accordance with the national one. The newly introduced subsidies are spent specifically on food, with other costs such as canteen maintenance covered by local government budgets.