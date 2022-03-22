AUW Bangladesh welcomes students from Balochistan (Pakistan)

AUW welcomes students from Balochistan (Pakistan): AUW has offered admission and scholarship to 10 outstanding emerging leaders from small towns and villages in Balochistan.
AUW Founder, Kamal Ahmad, met with some of the Baloch students as they prepare to leave for Chittagong.
Outstanding students from Afghanistan by far outnumber all other foreign students at AUW, which is by design.
Asian University for Women is the first of its kind: an independent, regional institution dedicated to excellence, women’s education and leadership development – global in outlook, but rooted in the contexts and aspirations of the people of Asia.
Located in Chittagong, Bangladesh, AUW exists to educate and empower a rising network of women leaders through the transformative power of an American-style liberal arts and sciences education. Open to women from all walks of life, AUW particularly encourages women who are the first in their family to get a university education.
AUW has a brand new Campus in Chittagong, Bangladesh
AUW is based in Chittagong, Bangladesh. It is a short walk or ride away from many shops, cafes, restaurants, parks, and places of worship including mosques, temples, and churches. Visitors may refer to our Welcome Packet for local recommendations on things to do, places to see, and tips for safety and security.
Rendering of the Permanent Campus
The permanent campus of AUW is planned for a beautiful 140-acre site within the Chittagong city limits, just north of the Foy’s Lake recreational area. The site consists of rolling hills, deep valleys, permanent and intermittent streams, and spectacular views toward the Bay of Bengal and the city. The site lies six kilometers north of the commercial center, approximately eight kilometers from Chittagong University, fifteen kilometers from the city’s new international airport, and is immediately adjacent to the Foy’s Lake recreational area. The land surrounding the AUW site represents one of the last undeveloped areas of Chittagong’s unique hilly landscape.
Much of the AUW site today is covered only with grasses and low bushes due to local harvesting of its vegetation. Yet, it can support a lush growth of trees, shrubs, and groundcover. One of the goals of the AUW campus design is to revegetate these hills as a strategy for preventing erosion and a means to re-establish a native ecology that is under threat throughout South Eastern Bangladesh. Part of AUW’s mandate is to demonstrate through its design and construction a more environmentally sustainable way of building. By locating in one of Bangladesh’s unique and endangered landscapes, and by applying local building traditions coupled with new technologies and design innovations, AUW has an opportunity to offer the country and region a new paradigm.
Rendering of the Permanent Campus
AUW students come from all across Asia, from the rural highlands of India and the deltas of Vietnam and Bangladesh to the urban centers of Malaysia and Indonesia. They represent over 35 ethnicities, speak over 25 different languages, hold different religious beliefs, and see the world through different eyes. Although diverse in background, AUW students are united in their passion to innovate the economic, social, and political landscapes of their communities.
AUW students are curious learners, entrepreneurial thinkers, and hopeful spirits. They live and study together, expanding their worldviews and embracing cross-cultural diversity as a strength—not a cause for division or strife.
The Mission and Vision of AUW is therefore to build cooperation across all Asian economies by reducing those differences that divide us culturally, politically and economically,
Our Current Students:
|Country
|Total
|Afghanistan
|131
|Bangladesh
|527
|Bhutan
|29
|Cambodia
|7
|China
|2
|East Timor
|9
|India
|20
|Indonesia
|4
|Laos
|6
|Myanmar
|93
|Nepal
|37
|Pakistan
|17
|Senegal
|1
|Sri Lanka
|29
|Syria
|15
|Vietnam
|13
|Yemen
|5
|Total
|954
Pathways for Promise aims to identify and educate highly talented women from underserved communities. AUW acknowledges that circumstance is not an indicator of potential, and therefore has established Pathways for Promise as a flexible preparatory program with the ability to sufficiently equip any woman for undergraduate education. In Pathways for Promise, women who have not previously had access to high-quality English-language or mathematics training are able to enjoy an additional year of pre-university preparation in advance of the one-year Access Academy and three-year Undergraduate Program.
Students who have great potential but limited opportunity to pursue higher education are ideal candidates for Pathways for Promise. All Pathways for Promise students are first in their family to enter university, and otherwise represent difficult backgrounds, including:
- Daughters of microfinance borrowers;
- Historically neglected ethnic minorities;
- Ready-made garment factory workers;
- Tea estate workers;
- Refugees and internally displaced persons; and
- Women from poorer socio-economic strata.
Pathways for Promise is only offered to those who are invited under a sponsored program. Organizations that are interested to learn more about Pathways for Promise or nominate an applicant may also contact the AUW Office of Admissions.
Curriculum
Pathways for Promise teaches students to communicate in English effectively and confidently through interactive teaching methods and an active curriculum. The program:
- Focuses on English-language acquisition;
- Is taught by the best local and international instructors from Canada, UK, and USA;
- Offers additional training in mathematics, computing, martial arts, classical dance, and leadership;
- Requires approximately 20 hours of class time per week;
- Offers structured independent reading time, group study sessions, and peer and professional mentorship;
- Offers opportunities for community service and extracurricular activities.
