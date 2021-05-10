Autopilot could not have been functioning in Tesla Texas crash, NTSB says

F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 7,443
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said testing showed Autopilot could not have been functioning in an April 17 Tesla Model S fatal crash near Houston, Texas because a key feature could not have been in use, according to a preliminary report released Monday.
https://www.reuters.com/business/au...tent&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
https://www.reuters.com/business/au...tent&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter