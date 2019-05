That's why autonomy for the states and being merit based is the solution. That way each state can look out for themselves and seek greater support from GOV through results. Manipur in NE have won more medals in National games history than any other states,despite having 100 times less population and 200 times less state budget in comparison to some other states. Based on a merit-based system . Manipur should be no.1 priority in sports investment or deserves atleast a certain increase than the measly amount it

gets under the unfair system. With autonomy and more leverage over state policy each state can be less affected by the unfair policies which favour other states while negatively affecting one's own.

Click to expand...