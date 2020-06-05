beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Autonomous dual-arm robot connects switch on live wire for 1st time in Shanghai
An autonomous dual-arm robot recently completed operation of connecting switch on overhead high-voltage live wire in Shanghai. It was the 1st time that the city used dual-arm robot to carry out such task
