Autonomous drones may have ‘hunted down’ and attacked troops in Libya without human control – UN report

Jan 5, 2015
A UN report found that autonomous drones armed with explosive devices may have “hunted down” fleeing rebel fighters in Libya last year. If true, the report chronicles the world’s first true robot-on-human attack.
According to the report, anti-government Libyan National Army fighters, under military commander Khalifa Haftar, were retreating last March following an unsuccessful attack on Tripoli, when they ran into a swarm of terrifying aerial opponents.

They were “hunted down” by unmanned drones, as well as “lethal autonomous weapons systems,” the latter of which can be programmed by controllers to seek out and attack targets, and carry out these instructions even if communications with the controllers are severed.
Mar 1, 2019
God damn Turkey you cold hearted.. No wonder Hafter and co retreated they ran into a horror incident and also the first laser weapon ever was used in Libya
 
Jan 5, 2015
Page 17 from UN pdf.

On 27 March 2020, [...] Logistics convoys and retreating HAF were subsequently hunted down and
remotely engaged by the unmanned combat aerial vehicles or the lethal autonomous
weapons systems such as the STM Kargu-2 (see annex 30) and other loitering munitions.

The lethal autonomous weapons systems were programmed to attack targets without
requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true “fire,
forget and find” capability.

The unmanned combat aerial vehicles and the small drone
intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability of HAF were neutralized by
electronic jamming from the Koral electronic warfare system
