Auto sales accelerate 18% in Jan 2022 but Car financing drops by Rs2b in January

Auto sales accelerate 18% in Jan 2022​

Auto sales accelerate 18% in Jan 2022 | The Express Tribune Improved purchasing power, end of mobility restrictions drive increase

Car financing drops by Rs2b in January​

The automobile sector of Pakistan picked up pace in January 2022 as car sales rose 18% to 20,610 units.According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Friday, the car sales stood at 17,515 units in January 2021.A report of Arif Habib Limited stated that the year-on-year increase in car sales was mainly attributable to the improved purchasing power of consumers coupled with better mobility within the country owing to continued recovery from the Covid-induced disruptions.Topline Securities analyst Sunny Kumar said that local car sales (including sales of non-PAMA members) came in at around 24,000 units in January 2022, which were down 25% month-on-month.“The decline in month-on-month sales is due to high base and pre-buying in anticipation of price increase by auto assemblers, we believe,” he said in a report.According to company-wise breakdown, Honda Atlas Cars reported the largest growth of 66% as its sales rose from 2,450 units in January 2021 to 4,064 units in January this year.It was followed by Indus Motor Company that recorded a 25% jump in car bookings that reached 6,797 units in January 2022. The company had managed to sell 5,452 units in January 2021.Hyundai Nishat Motor’s sales grew from 515 units in January 2021 to 612 units in the corresponding month of current year.Sales of Pak Suzuki Motor Company increased slightly from 9,013 units in January 2021 to 9,037 units in January 2022.“Pak Suzuki Motor Company and Honda Atlas Cars posted declines of 42% and 14% month-on-month respectively due to a high base effect and supply constraints for Pak Suzuki,” said Kumar.“Indus Motor Company’s sales were up 9% month-on-month in January 2022, led by increase in sales of Fortuner and Hilux variants.”He pointed out that the new entrant into Pakistan’s automobile arena, Hyundai Nishat, sold 612 units in January 2022, down 20% month-on-month.He said that tractor sales in January 2022 rose 11% month-on-month, but fell 5% year-on-year.Al Ghazi Tractors recorded an increase of 66% month-on-month and 45% year-on-year in its sales while Millat Tractors’ sales declined 9% month-on-month and 22% year-on-year.Bike sales went up 8% month-on-month, while the demand was down 6% year-on-year in January 2022.It took bike sales in first seven months of fiscal year 2021-22 to 1.1 million units, down 2% year-on-year, he said.“Trucks and bus sales were up 132% month-on-month and 114% year-on-year in January 2022, led by increased transportation activity,” he said.In the first seven months (July-January) of the ongoing fiscal year, automobile sales came in at 156,586 units, which was 61% higher than 97,469 units in the same period of previous fiscal year.“During first seven months of fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan’s auto sales increased due to macroeconomic recovery and single-digit interest rate,” Kumar said.but...The outstanding car financing eventually dropped 0.6% (or Rs2 billion) on a month-on-month basis to Rs352 billion in January 2022, breaking the upward streak witnessed over the past 18 months.Earlier, the authorities concerned engineered a programme to decelerate the demand for imported cars in a bid to narrow the unsustainable current account deficit, avoid the buildup of foreign debt and save foreign exchange reserves.The stock of auto financing extended by banks to end-consumers hit a record high of Rs354 billion in December 2021, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) reported on Friday, citing central bank data.On a year-on-year basis, however, the financing was 35% higher at Rs352 billion in January 2022 as compared to Rs262 billion in the same month of previous year.“The major hit to car financing came from upward revision in the benchmark interest rate by the central bank, as the rate hike made financing expensive,” KASB Securities Head of Research Yousuf Rahman said while talking to The Express Tribune.He recalled that car financing had spiked in the wake of a significant cut (625 basis points) in the benchmark interest rate during March-June of 2020 to 7%, in order to help businesses and households cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.“Now car financing has dropped following the revision in the rate by 275 basis points (from September to December 2021) to 9.75% at present,” he said.“The major objective of the recent rate hike was to cool down the overheated economy, as a notable growth in aggregate demand had caused the widening of current account deficit to a record high at $1.9 billion in December 2021.”In addition to this, the authorities concerned took some targeted measures to slow down the growth in demand for cars, as the “import of cars and auto parts consumes huge foreign exchange and contributes significantly to the widening current account deficit,” he mentioned.They reduced the maximum period for car financing to five years from seven years earlier. Besides, they increased the down payment for buyers and cut the financing limit.The outlook for car purchases on cash and bank financing is apparently weak. “We have estimated a 15% drop in car sales next year (fiscal year 2022-23) compared to the current year,” he underlined.Earlier, another brokerage house projected a drop of 5% in car sales in the current fiscal year 2021-22, in the wake of recent measures, compared to the prior fiscal year.Besides, the government has revised up the duty on import of cars and auto parts in the mini-budget presented in January 2022.Rahman pointed out that the car sales have already slowed down significantly in January 2022 compared to December 2021, after all the car manufacturers, including new entrants, increased their prices following the rupee depreciation against the US dollar.In Pakistan, car manufacturers mostly rely on auto-parts imports, primarily from Japan.During December 2021, Pakistan witnessed a significant growth in car sales, he said.Pointing out the reasons, he said that car manufacturers usually introduce new models in this month and “people knew the car price would go up in January 2022”.He projected that the interest rate would remain high until the current account deficit narrows down to sustainable level and there is a drop in global commodity prices (like petroleum products).Hope financing rate picks up or else our auto sales would decrease for February, March showing a stagnation in our economy