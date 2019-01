Pakistan’s three major auto assemblers are revising their monthly production schedules from this month foreseeing a major slowdown in sales towards the second half of the current fiscal year.According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), the move has come due to the restrictions enforced by government, that stops companies from selling vehicles to non-filers of income tax.According to the CEO of Indus Motor Company Ali Asghar Jamali, who is also the vice chairman of PAMA, the country’s car market is going to shrink by 10% due to the ban on non-filers. The industry’s growth momentum has just vanished and now it is facing a downward trend in sales. Ali Asghar Jamali revealed:He mentioned that the company’s annual production target, which was set at 72,000/74,000, has now been revised to 62,000/64,000 units for this year. Meanwhile, Suzuki’s spokesperson toldthat the company has already suffered 32% production and sales losses.