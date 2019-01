Eight people have been arrested in an operation targeting an organised crime group which allegedly used an international airline cabin crew to smuggle drugs into Australia.Police say they have disrupted the workings of a “highly organised” Vietnamese syndicate which has been operating “for a number of years”.A flight attendant was nabbed by authorities at Melbourne Airport on January 7 carrying one kilogram of heroin.Investigators allege the Vietnamese syndicate was bringing the drugs into the country from Malaysia. (9News)Six kilograms of heroin and eight kilograms of ice with a combined street value of almost $21 million were seized in the raids across Melbourne, conducted after a five-month investigation.Authorities believe two flight attendants working for Malindo Air successfully made around 20 journeys to Australia with drugs on their persons.Investigators allege the Vietnamese syndicate was bringing the drugs into the country from Malaysia using the cabin crew as a courier with the ports of entry predominately Melbourne and Sydney.The joint operation included members of the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police, Australian Border Force and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, with assistance from the Victoria Police Drug Taskforce.Four men and four women ranging in age from 26 to 47 have appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates Court, with six remanded to appear again on the 15 May.“This was a well organised syndicate we know had operated across Australia undetected for many years,” Crime Command Assistant Commissioner Tess Walsh said.“The amount of heroin alone involved in this investigation amounts to almost fifty thousand hits in real terms.”AFP Commander Amanda Kates said the operation was a great success and a strong example of the excellent cooperation between the State and Commonwealth law enforcement agencies.Authorities also seized other items including half a kilogram of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and vehicles including a Porsche Macan and a Mini Cooper.Australian Border Force Regional Commander Victoria, Craig Palmer, said the arrests highlight the effectiveness of Australia’s multi-layered, multi-agency approach to targeting illicit drug imports.“Would-be criminals should be aware that any attempts to bring these drugs into the country will be met with the full force of Australian border and law enforcement agencies, before, at and after the border.”© Nine Digital Pty Ltd 2019