A Queens man has been arrested after authorities say he plotted to bomb Manhattan’s Times Square Ashiqul Alam was taken into custody Thursday by the Joint Terrorism Task Force , which includes both the NYPD and FBI The 22-year-old man from Queens allegedly bought guns and wanted to use a suicide vest and grenades to attack Times Square to kill police officers and civilians.Authorities say Alam bought two guns with their serial numbers removed from undercover agents.