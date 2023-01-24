Authenticity of Pakistan's 'economic crises'

It's more depressing tbh,



This January- dec I visited Pakistan for like a month proper went to malls like 3 times and I swear on everything dear to me



It was filled to the BRIM, I could literally smell everyone's weird mix of sweat and perfume, especially the last time on Friday night, went to local KFC same thing - took me 15-20 minutes to just order my food, same with most famous local restaurants



I took the Metro on I think Tuesday evening 6 ish and station was filled just like the Friday night mall

Mostly regular people but I could definitely see women, men dressed up with makeup and all, going out and about for leisurely activities



Same thing with an amusement park I went to on a workday - filled to the brim



For the bowling alley, it took us 20-30 minutes to get our space, housing societies every f-ing where



But That's on an individual level , I think we have to pay 1.2 $ billion luxury car import bill too Afaik



The dark part is- in the same country a LOT of people are really struggling with inflation, especially after the floods most of our country is struggling, atleast 2-3 beggars on every stop, children selling stuff to feed their family



There's a huge economic divide and no it's not elites, elites alone can't fill out entire Malls, amusement Parks, restaurants etc