Authenticity of Pakistan's 'economic crises'

Can anybody living on ground in Pakistan throw light on Pakistan's current economic crises? The media reports seem exaggerated. What raised my suspicion is the article of '7 million people laid off in textile industry'. 7 million??????!!!!!!!! Pakistani members who say various shortages, electricity breakdowns, the laying off, the synchronized simultaneous border problems with Afghanistan, etc are all real may be affiliated to political parties with their own agenda.

So what's the truth?
 
7 million people laid off in textile industry'. 7 million????
Yes. 7 million people affiliated with the textile sector are now unemployed.

Even before the pandemic, Pakistan was adding 70000 unemployed citizens in her national register.
Pakistan's current economic crises?
Pakistan like many other countries has a huge population which seeks out a living on median income. The economic crunch has devastated them and added new recruits to their ranks.

The rate of progression threatens to put a generational gap in wealth parity and thus for a nation state presents a security crisis.
 
It's more depressing tbh,

This January- dec I visited Pakistan for like a month proper went to malls like 3 times and I swear on everything dear to me

It was filled to the BRIM, I could literally smell everyone's weird mix of sweat and perfume, especially the last time on Friday night, went to local KFC same thing - took me 15-20 minutes to just order my food, same with most famous local restaurants

I took the Metro on I think Tuesday evening 6 ish and station was filled just like the Friday night mall
Mostly regular people but I could definitely see women, men dressed up with makeup and all, going out and about for leisurely activities

Same thing with an amusement park I went to on a workday - filled to the brim

For the bowling alley, it took us 20-30 minutes to get our space, housing societies every f-ing where

But That's on an individual level , I think we have to pay 1.2 $ billion luxury car import bill too Afaik

The dark part is- in the same country a LOT of people are really struggling with inflation, especially after the floods most of our country is struggling, atleast 2-3 beggars on every stop, children selling stuff to feed their family

There's a huge economic divide and no it's not elites, elites alone can't fill out entire Malls, amusement Parks, restaurants etc
 
One data point: The power consumption dipped so low, that the power generation had to be reduced to prevent grid from overshooting the frequency/voltage. When they tried to restart it (generation) in the morning, they couldn't synchronize. That shows how severe the loss of load was in the night. i.e., all the mills, factories, furnaces have shut down due to lack of imported inputs. The country's industry is literally in the dark. This will be confirmed if there will be frequent such grid failures in the future. They may get smart and isolate the failures, but failures there will be.
 
It's more depressing tbh,

This January- dec I visited Pakistan for like a month proper went to malls like 3 times and I swear on everything dear to me

It was filled to the BRIM, I could literally smell everyone's weird mix of sweat and perfume, especially the last time on Friday night, went to local KFC same thing - took me 15-20 minutes to just order my food, same with most famous local restaurants

I took the Metro on I think Tuesday evening 6 ish and station was filled just like the Friday night mall
Mostly regular people but I could definitely see women, men dressed up with makeup and all, going out and about for leisurely activities

Same thing with an amusement park I went to on a workday - filled to the brim

For the bowling alley, it took us 20-30 minutes to get our space, housing societies every f-ing where

But That's on an individual level , I think we have to pay 1.2 $ billion luxury car import bill too Afaik

The dark part is- in the same country a LOT of people are really struggling with inflation, especially after the floods most of our country is struggling, atleast 2-3 beggars on every stop, children selling stuff to feed their family

There's a huge economic divide and no it's not elites, elites alone can't fill out entire Malls, amusement Parks, restaurants etc
It is reminiscent and akin to 2000s and 2010s when there was perception of terrorism in Pakistan but most people were going about their lives normally.
 
One data point: The power consumption dipped so low, that the power generation had to be reduced to prevent grid from overshooting the frequency/voltage. When they tried to restart it (generation) in the morning, they couldn't synchronize. That shows how severe the loss of load was in the night. i.e., all the mills, factories, furnaces have shut down due to lack of imported inputs. The country's industry is literally in the dark. This will be confirmed if there will be frequent such grid failures in the future. They may get smart and isolate the failures, but failures there will be.
The grid did not fail, it is not designed to cater the power generation capacity. Infrastructure failures are eventualities if development and maintenance of these are plagued with corrupt and failed paper projects.

Same goes for dams, railways and transport systems in rural areas of the country.

These are all employment opportunities for both government and private sectors. All is not lost and there are enough reasons for an optimistic outlook for Pakistan. Average age of Pakistan is ideal for such optimism as well.
 
Can anybody living on ground in Pakistan throw light on Pakistan's current economic crises? The media reports seem exaggerated. What raised my suspicion is the article of '7 million people laid off in textile industry'. 7 million??????!!!!!!!! Pakistani members who say various shortages, electricity breakdowns, the laying off, the synchronized simultaneous border problems with Afghanistan, etc are all real may be affiliated to political parties with their own agenda.

So what's the truth?
The same situation with Indonesian textile industry, lay off is around 7 million people as well. This is the industry that depends on Western market that currently is in trouble
 
Yes. 7 million people affiliated with the textile sector are now unemployed.

Even before the pandemic, Pakistan was adding 70000 unemployed citizens in her national register.

Pakistan like many other countries has a huge population which seeks out a living on median income. The economic crunch has devastated them and added new recruits to their ranks.

The rate of progression threatens to put a generational gap in wealth parity and thus for a nation state presents a security crisis.
Doubt it

If 7m people got unemployed why don't we see 1 m people on streets?

I only see people running for biryani

This is all propoganda of PTI.
Can anybody living on ground in Pakistan throw light on Pakistan's current economic crises? The media reports seem exaggerated. What raised my suspicion is the article of '7 million people laid off in textile industry'. 7 million??????!!!!!!!! Pakistani members who say various shortages, electricity breakdowns, the laying off, the synchronized simultaneous border problems with Afghanistan, etc are all real may be affiliated to political parties with their own agenda.

So what's the truth?
Everything is Good
 
What is your darn obsession with street violence? What sort of a weird kink is this?

Do you intend to kill your employer if laid off from work?
What's your obsession with supporting IK.
Look of 7m were jobless at least a million would be Peacefully protesting
Since I don't even a see a few thousand it's clear that this is lie spread by IK suppoters
 
Doubt it

If 7m people got unemployed why don't we see 1 m people on streets?

I only see people running for biryani

This is all propoganda of PTI.

Everything is Good
because of no law, who knows if someone open tortute on ppl or fire judge wouldnt even give justice
 

