Austrian Voere M2 Police Edition Bolt-Action Rifle

One of the most significant new products in the recently published 2021 catalog of Austrian VOERE Präzisionstechnik GmbH is a dedicated LE iteration of their M2 bolt-action rifle called M2 Police Edition. This is a short action rifle available in .308 Winchester or 6.5mm Creedmoor calibers. Let’s see what features this rifle packs.
The free-floated barrel of the Voere M2 Police Edition rifle is removable, so switching between the two calibers should be a matter of a barrel change. The rifle comes with varmint profile 20″ barrels threaded with the metric M18X1 thread pitch. There is also an optional 26″ match grade stainless steel fluted barrel with M19x1 muzzle threads.
The receiver of the Voere M2 Police Edition rifle is machined of aluminum and has a top 20-MOA Picatinny rail. The rifle is also compatible with Voere’s new adjustable 1913 optics rail that allows having from 10 to 170 MOA cant. The rifle features a 2-stage match trigger and three-position safety. It is fed from five or ten round single stack detachable box magazines.
In the standard configuration, the M2 Police Edition rifle has the fixed polymer stock and front bipod extension shown in the pictures of this article, however, a thumbhole version of this stock, two folding stocks as well as three handguards/rails are available optionally. The standard stock features an adjustable cheekpiece and buttplate, and has two pairs of QD sling swivel sockets. The bottom sandbag cut of the stock can be retrofitted with a spare magazine holder, a Picatinny rail section or a monopod. The overall length of the standard configuration rifle is 41-1/3″ (105cm) and it weighs in at 10 lbs 2 oz (4.6kg).
The MSRP of the base version of Voere M2 Police Edition rifle is €3,180 (including the 20% (€530) tax). Interestingly, Voere has distributors in a large number of countries all around the world but not in the USA. Tell us in the comments section do you think someone should start bringing these rifles to the US.
