Austrian, American, French trio wins Nobel in physics for work in quantum mechanics

www.france24.com

Austrian, American, French trio wins Nobel in physics for work in quantum mechanics

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their advances in quantum mechanics on the behavior of subatomic particles, opening the door to work…
www.france24.com www.france24.com

Nobel Physics Prize goes to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.
Nobel Physics Prize goes to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their advances in quantum mechanics on the behavior of subatomic particles, opening the door to work on super computers and encrypted communication.

The awards were given for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the laureates -- Aspect is French, Clauser American and Zeilinger Austrian -- enabled further fundamental research and also potentially cleared the way for new practical technology.

The awards were given for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the laureates -- Aspect is French, Clauser American and Zeilinger Austrian -- enabled further fundamental research and also potentially cleared the way for new practical technology.

"There is now a large field of research that includes quantum computers, quantum networks and secure quantum encrypted communication," it said in a statement.

The more than century-old prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($902,315), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week after Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the prize for Physiology or Medicine on Monday.

The prestigious prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created in the will of Alfred Nobel, who made a fortune from his invention of dynamite, and have been awarded since 1901 with a some interruptions, primarily the two world wars.

The physics prize has often taken centre stage among the awards, featuring household names of science such as Albert Einstein, Max Planck, Pierre Curie and Marie Curie, and rewarding breakthroughs that have reshaped how we see the world.
 

