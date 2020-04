During a briefing on covid-19, Australian's chief doctor for disease control, Brendan Murphy told the reporters that the number of cases in Australia is believable, and he think the number of cases in China is pretty transparent as well.However, he mention that he does not believe the cases numbers in the United States are accurate since many are not even qualified to get a test.Seems that Brendan Murphy does not follow the merican party line about how China underreport 40x cases or how 20 million Chinese died of coronavirus or whatever other crazy-town folktales