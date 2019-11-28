What's new

Austria to receive 18 AW169M helicopters from Leonardo

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,519
79
53,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
images - 2020-09-22T191212.454.jpeg

Photo by bundesheer.at
Austria has placed a 300 million euros ($352 million) order for 18 AW169M twin-engine helicopters from Leonardo Helicopters in a deal with Italy, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on Monday.

The Italian deal beat out rival efforts by the Airbus and Bell, Tanner told a news conference.

According to the statement, around two thirds of the total cost will go to pay for the helicopters, and the rest will go to pay for training, logistics, spares and new infrastructure. Twelve of the helicopters will be used for operational missions, while the other six will be used for training and for secondary missions.




The new models will replace Austria’s fleet of 50-year-old Austrian Army’s Alouette III helicopters.

Deliveries are expected to start in summer 2022 and to be completed by 2024.

The AW169M can successfully perform a wide variety of roles including Troop Transport, Logistics Support, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Special Forces Operations, Command and Control, Medical Evacuation and Casualty Evacuation, Search and Rescue and Personnel Recovery. The aircraft will be used to perform a range of roles including patrol and reconnaissance, law enforcement, rescue and homeland security.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

defence-blog.com

Austria to receive 18 AW169M helicopters from Leonardo

Austria has placed a 300 million euros ($352 million) order for 18 AW169M twin-engine helicopters from Leonardo Helicopters in a deal with Italy, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner said on Monda
defence-blog.com defence-blog.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The Ronin Bangladesh Army Aviation receives Diamond DA-40 training aircraft from Austria Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
S PM Imran Khan's Speech at Inauguration of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Univer Social & Current Events 3
313ghazi Featured PMIK inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur Infrastructure & Development 0
P Austria Wants To Offload Its Unwanted Eurofighter Typhoons Air Warfare 35
R Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: One More Step Toward Building Knowledge Economy in Pakistan Pakistan Economy 0
艹艹艹 Train loaded with 'Made in Austria' goods leaves Vienna for China China & Far East 1
B Turkey, Austria trade barbs over Kurdish-Turkish clashes in Vienna Europe & Russia 16
LKJ86 Austria is making everyone who goes inside a supermarket wear a face mask Europe & Russia 3
vostok Austria’s Kurz sworn in as chancellor, completing comeback Europe & Russia 4
S Figure Skating : Mallak Faisal of Pakistan wins first place in Innsbruck Austria Sports 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top