Austria to ban political Islam

In the fight against political Islam, we will create a criminal offense called “political Islam” in order to be able to take action against those who are not terrorists themselves, but who create the breeding ground for such.There will be further possibilities for the closure of the places of worship, the introduction of an imams register, the symbol and association law will be tightened and measures will be taken to drain financial flows for terrorist financing.In the future, there will be a need for terrorist criminals to be accommodated in the implementation of measures even after imprisonment, electronic residence surveillance, a revocation of Austrian citizenship in the case of dual citizenships and an anti-terror public prosecutor's office.