In July 2017, the Austria Defense Ministry announced that it would be replacing all of its Typhoon aircraft by 2020. The ministry said that continued use of its Typhoons over their 30–year life–span would cost about €5 billion with the bulk being for maintenance. It estimated that buying a new fleet of 15 single–seat and 3 twin–seat fighters would save €2 billion over that period. Austria plans to explore a government-to-government sale or lease agreement to avoid a lengthy and costly tender process with a manufacturer. Possible replacements include the Saab Gripen and the F-16.

Will 15 Euro Fighters will do the Job??? these are Tranche 1 Aircraft can these be upgraded to Tranche 3A?? and buy new ones from UK to make the numbers to 36??