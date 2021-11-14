another nation that understand what must be done and don't have monkey court to meddle on what they better not to meddle in
They are placing about 2 million unvaccinated people in lockdown from Monday amid record infection levels and growing pressure on hospitals.
They are placing about 2 million unvaccinated people in lockdown from Monday amid record infection levels and growing pressure on hospitals.
Covid: Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated
The new rules are being introduced amid record infection levels and growing pressure on hospitals.
www.bbc.com