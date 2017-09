Austria becomes latest European country to ban burqas — but adds clown face paint, too Click to expand...

fifth European country

The prohibition will also apply to scarves, masks and clown paint that cover faces to avoid discriminating against Muslim dress.

The Anti-Face-Veiling Act applies to anyone in public places and buildings, including schools, shopping malls and public transportation.

Also affected are some of the estimated 70,000 Arab tourists who visit Austria's popular Zell Am See ski area every year.

The new law has angered Muslim groups.

Germany has a partial ban on face coverings that applies only when driving.

Islam is the second most widely practiced religion in Austria, with 7% of its 9 million people practicing it. France has the largest Muslim population in Europe, estimated at about 6 million.