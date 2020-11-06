Austria closes mosque, promises to shut more, in wake of attack

ustria will order the closure of mosques that it deems a threat to national security in the wake of a deadly shooting in the capital Vienna earlier this week, the Ministry of the Interior said on Friday.



A ministry spokesman said more details would soon be given in a news conference with Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Integration Minister Susanne Raab.



Four people were killed in the shooting on Monday, Austria’s first big attack in decades.



The suspect, 20-year-old Austrian Macedonian, Kujtim Fejzulai, was killed by police during the assault.



Fejzulai had previously been convicted for trying to join the ISIL (ISIS) group in Syria, but was released early from prison in December.



A statement from the officially recognised Islamic Religious Community of Austria said that in “discussion with the relevant authorities, we are closing one mosque”.