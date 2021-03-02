Get Ya Wig Split
Australia's Potentially Game-Changing Loyal Wingman Drone Has Flown For The First Time
Boeing Airpower Teaming System is set to revolutionize how the Royal Australian Air Force fights and the drone's export potential continues to grow.
Known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), Boeing Australia's new loyal wingman drone for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has taken to the sky for the first time. It's not clear exactly when the flight took place, but it occurred at the high-security RAAF Base Woomera and its surrounding range complex. The flight was originally supposed to occur around the end of 2020, but it was pushed back due to a number of factors.
The ATS, which is a modular design capable of having its entire nose section swapped out quickly, is seen as a landmark program for Australia and the RAAF. It is the first clean-sheet aircraft Boeing has brought to fruition outside the U.S. and the first military aircraft Australia has independently produced in over half a century. ATS is meant to work in combination with the RAAF's fleet of F/A-18F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, and E-7 Wedgetails, as well as F-35s, acting as loyal wingmen by providing additional offensive and defensive capabilities to these existing combat aircraft. Really, that's an understatement. ATS has the potential to totally revolutionize the RAAF's air combat tactics playbook. You can read all about this promising program and the ATS's stated capabilities in this in-depth War Zone feature.
A Boeing press release reads, in part:
As for what comes next, three ATS demonstrators are being fielded that are said to be very close to representative of follow-on production vehicles. Considering how fast this program is moving—it was only announced just two years ago—flight testing will likely ramp up quickly, with all three test vehicles eventually joining up alongside other assets in the air. Much of the basic command logic that will drive the ATS has already been tested on subscale flying demonstrators.
There is no doubt about it, what you are looking at in this video is a major part of the future of air combat. We will update this post when more information comes available.
