Australia's politicians face a crisis of legitimacy as fire and smoke chokes the country

Bushfires: why Scott Morrison avoids talking about climate change

Since 2013 the prime minister and his predecessors have received at least 18 top-level expert warnings linking climate change to worsening bushfires. All have been ignored. Morrison and other political leaders have not only failed to act to reduce the emissions driving the climate emergency, they have evidently not adequately prepared for the catastrophic fire conditions that were predicted.

Note: lol at you fools going "oh, this is tragic. Poor Australia. Poor animals. hehe look at those cute animals being saved by "heroes" ".



No. Shame on you for being so easily manipulated by these white cunts who want you to avoid the elephant in the room. These white invading parasites are RESPONSIBLE for the ecological apocalyptic hell fire and they want you to forget.

How Australia's bushfires spread: mapping the NSW and Queensland fires