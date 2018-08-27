Australia's highest-paid university leaders

University leaders are picking up major pay rises, taking the annual average salary of vice-chancellors in NSW and Victoria to just below $1 million. Michael Spence, the vice-chancellor of Sydney University, is the highest paid of all, having seen his salary rise 60 per cent in just five years to $1.45 million. And Melbourne University's Glyn Davis is not far behind, with a $150,000 pay rise in the last year taking his total remuneration to $1.3 million. Analysis of financial disclosures of 21 universities in NSW and Victoria by Fairfax Media shows eight paid their vice-chancellors more than $1 million in 2017, compared to six last year. The average pay, which often includes homes on campus and other benefits, rose to $970,000. By comparison, Oxford University vice-chancellor Louise Richardson is paid £350,000, or $615,000. UNSW vice-chancellor Ian Jacob and Flinders University's Colin Stirling were the next highest paid. RMIT vice-chancellor Martin Bean was given a $100,000 pay increase, while the University of Technology, Sydney gave its vice-chancellor, Attila Brungs an extra $50,000. An RMIT spokeswoman said it was not possible to compare the two figures because of changes to how the disclosures were made, "methodology harmonisation and market adjustments". A UTS spokeswoman told the Fairfax Media the university had "restructured" how it paid the vice-chancellor to include a portion of the salary "reliant upon meeting performance targets". "[Last year] was a very strong year for UTS," she said. Professor Brungs contributes a part of his salary to university scholarships, but this money is still counted toward his total remuneration, the spokeswoman said. Macquarie University's Bruce Dowton was given a $120,000 pay rise, while La Trobe University vice-chancellor John Dewar received a $70,000 salary increase. A La Trobe spokesman said "the outstanding performance of the vice-chancellor, with respect to research income, enrolment growth, improvement in the student experience and meeting financial performance targets for the university are all taken into account". There was also "the need to retain the services of a great vice-chancellor widely sought by other institutions", he said. The disclosure of the salary increases comes after the federal government, during an acrimonious debate over funding changes, took aim at university vice-chancellors for their high pay. "Universities have a vital role to play in Australia but many mums and dads are feeling the pinch of tighter budgets at home and want to know their tax dollars are being used effectively and efficiently," Education Minister Simon Birmingham said last year. Universities Australia, the sector's peak body, used the switch from Malcolm Turnbull to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to demand the government reconsider the funding reforms. “If we want to ensure Australia has a smart and skilled workforce, and if we are going to ensure talented, capable Australians can go to university, then these cuts must be reversed," Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson said. The fight with the government has not stopped some universities giving their vice-chancellors significant pay increases since 2012, with Flinders University giving Professor Stirling a 46 per cent raise in that time. Deakin University vice-chancellor Jane den Hollander took home an extra 35 per cent in 2017 compared to her total salary in 2012, the university's financial reports show. The only university that has made a major salary cut is the Australian National University, making its Nobel Prize-winning vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt the lowest paid among universities in NSW, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. His $662,000 salary last year was more than 25 per cent lower than his predecessor, Ian Young, who was paid $978,000 in 2015, his final year at ANU. Dr Spence's salary could not be compared directly with earlier years because Sydney University, which did not respond to a request for comment, changed how it disclosed the payment. Jeannie Rea, the president of the National Tertiary Education Union, said many vice-chancellors "make more in a week than most casual academics do in a year". "Universities need to wake up that they can't fulfil their mission in teaching and research until they start employing more people in proper secure jobs," she said. But Melbourne University defended the salary it paid Professor Davis, and said the pay rise also reflected the construction of the Melbourne Metro, which meant the university was no longer able to provide the campus residence it previously had. "(Professor Davis) is the chief executive of the only Australian university ranked in the world's top 40, improving its position to number 38 in the recently-announced Academic Ranking of World Universities," a spokesman told Fairfax Media. "The university is an ASX100 equivalent organisation, with an operating budget of over $2.5 billion (and) is Victoria's third-largest employer, and single largest export earner." https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/com...university-leaders/ar-BBMs0yX?ocid=spartandhp