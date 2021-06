Australia's average salary revealed: How much the 'ordinary' Aussie earns

Australian's Average Taxable Income 2018-2019*

Male Female Total Average taxable income ($) 73,218 51,382 62,549 Median taxable income ($) 55,829 40,547 47,492

Top 10 Postcodes by Average Taxable Income 2018-2019*

Rank Postcode Suburb State Income 1 2028 Double Bay NSW $202,598 2 3142 Hawksburn, Toorak VIC $201,926 3 2027 Darling Point NSW $199,813 4 2030 Dover Heights, Vaucluse NSW $197,886 5 2025 Woollahra NSW $183,418 6 6011 Cottesloe WA $179,376 7 3944 Portsea VIC $175,356 8 2023 Bellevue Hill NSW $173,356 9 2088 Mosman NSW $171,135 10 2063 Northbridge NSW $168,891

Top 10 Occupations by Average Taxable Income 2018-2019*

Rank Occupation Income 1 Surgeon $394,303 2 Anaesthetist $386,065 3 Internal Medicine Specialist $304,752 4 Financial Dealer $275,984 5 Psychiatrist $235,558 6 Other Medical Practitioner $222,933 7 Judicial or other legal professionals $188,798 8 Mining Engineer $184,507 9 Chief Executive Officer $164,896 10 Engineering Manager $159,940

The average salary in Australia is now just over $60,000, new data from the Australian Tax Office has revealed. Data from the 2018-2019 financial year shows that the average salary for Australians who submitted tax returns was $63,085, up by $1634 from the year prior.The median reported salary (which provides a more accurate picture of the "average" Aussie as the figure is not pulled higher by millionaires) for 2018-19 was $52,732.Surgeons, lawyers, CEOs and miners dominated the top 10 high-income earners. (AAP)The data revealed a stark difference between the earnings of Australian men and women.In 2018-19, Australian men earned a median taxable income of $55,829, compared to $40,547 for women.For that same financial year, Australians paid a median net tax of more than $11,000.In 2018-19, Australian men earned a median taxable income of $55,829, compared to $40,547 for women. (Sam Mooy)When broken down by locality, NSW home by the lion's share of high-income earners.Australia's wealthiest suburb was Double Bay (postcode 2028) in Sydney, where individuals boasted an average taxable income of $202,598.It was closely followed by Toorak (3142) in Melbourne, with an average income of $201,926.The only suburb in the top 10 that was not in NSW or Victoria was Cottesloe (6011) in Western Australia.Cottesloe ranked six, with its residents earning an average income of $179,376.On average, more wealthy people lived in NSW - and specifically in Sydney's east - than anywhere else in Australia. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)A full list of the top 10 postcodes – and highest-earning occupations – can be found below.Surgeons were once again the country's highest-paid individuals on average, earning $394,303.They were closely followed by anaesthetists on $386,065 and internal medicine specialists on $304,752.Other noticeable inclusions were financial dealers ($275,984), mining engineers ($184,507) and chief executive officers ($164,896).What a lucky, beautiful country Australia is.