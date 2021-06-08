What's new

Australia's average salary revealed: How much the 'ordinary' Aussie earns

The average salary in Australia is now just over $60,000, new data from the Australian Tax Office has revealed.

Data from the 2018-2019 financial year shows that the average salary for Australians who submitted tax returns was $63,085, up by $1634 from the year prior.

The median reported salary (which provides a more accurate picture of the "average" Aussie as the figure is not pulled higher by millionaires) for 2018-19 was $52,732.

1623135539985.png

Surgeons, lawyers, CEOs and miners dominated the top 10 high-income earners. (AAP)


The data revealed a stark difference between the earnings of Australian men and women.

In 2018-19, Australian men earned a median taxable income of $55,829, compared to $40,547 for women.

For that same financial year, Australians paid a median net tax of more than $11,000.

1623135572799.png

In 2018-19, Australian men earned a median taxable income of $55,829, compared to $40,547 for women. (Sam Mooy)


When broken down by locality, NSW home by the lion's share of high-income earners.

Australia's wealthiest suburb was Double Bay (postcode 2028) in Sydney, where individuals boasted an average taxable income of $202,598.

It was closely followed by Toorak (3142) in Melbourne, with an average income of $201,926.

The only suburb in the top 10 that was not in NSW or Victoria was Cottesloe (6011) in Western Australia.

Cottesloe ranked six, with its residents earning an average income of $179,376.

1623135608301.png

On average, more wealthy people lived in NSW - and specifically in Sydney's east - than anywhere else in Australia. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)


A full list of the top 10 postcodes – and highest-earning occupations – can be found below.

Surgeons were once again the country's highest-paid individuals on average, earning $394,303.

They were closely followed by anaesthetists on $386,065 and internal medicine specialists on $304,752.

Other noticeable inclusions were financial dealers ($275,984), mining engineers ($184,507) and chief executive officers ($164,896).


Australian's Average Taxable Income 2018-2019*
MaleFemaleTotal
Average taxable income ($)73,21851,38262,549
Median taxable income ($)55,82940,54747,492

Top 10 Postcodes by Average Taxable Income 2018-2019*
RankPostcodeSuburbStateIncome
12028Double BayNSW$202,598
23142Hawksburn, ToorakVIC$201,926
32027Darling PointNSW$199,813
42030Dover Heights, VaucluseNSW$197,886
52025WoollahraNSW$183,418
66011CottesloeWA$179,376
73944PortseaVIC$175,356
82023Bellevue HillNSW$173,356
92088MosmanNSW$171,135
102063NorthbridgeNSW$168,891

Top 10 Occupations by Average Taxable Income 2018-2019*
RankOccupationIncome
1Surgeon$394,303
2Anaesthetist$386,065
3Internal Medicine Specialist$304,752
4Financial Dealer$275,984
5Psychiatrist$235,558
6Other Medical Practitioner$222,933
7Judicial or other legal professionals$188,798
8Mining Engineer$184,507
9Chief Executive Officer$164,896
10Engineering Manager$159,940
*Australian Tax Office data for financial year 2018-2019.

What a lucky, beautiful country Australia is.
 
