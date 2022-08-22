Australians fear attack from China 'more than Taiwanese do'​

Western media also tells their subjects that China locks up millions of Uyghurs in camps, they have satellite images to prove it, and Chinese government sterilizes Uyghur women, harvests their organs, takes away their children, sends Han Chinese men to sleep with Uyghur women at night, forces them to work in cotton fields...



And western subjects just take all these crazy reports at face value. They never use their noodles to think if these things happened to them and their women, would they just sit around and do nothing? China enlists many Uyghurs in its army and they are all heavily armed, most police in Xinjiang are also Uyghurs and they also have access to light weapons, but why there is not even one Uighur soldier or a police officer turns their guns on the government? Didn't people have some doubt that something just doesn't seem to add up right there?