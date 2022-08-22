What's new

Australians fear attack from China 'more than Taiwanese do'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,824
-12
92,236
Country
China
Location
China

Australians fear attack from China 'more than Taiwanese do'​

By Richard Wood • Senior Journalist
12:48pm Aug 22, 2022

More Australians fear China will attack Australia than Taiwanese believe China will attack Taiwan, the results of a think tank survey published today has revealed.

The results, described as "astounding", are partly due to the "drums of war" rhetoric repeated by some political figures, analysts say.

The Australia Institute polled two groups of 1000 people, one each in Australia and Taiwan, during this month's tensions in the Taiwan Strait after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island.

Almost one in 10 Australians believed an invasion will come "soon", compared with one in 20 Taiwanese.

Beijing was enraged by Pelosi's visit and responded by high-profile military exercises, including the test firing of ballistic missiles and extensive naval drills close to Taiwan.

The polling found slightly more Australians (85 per cent) than Taiwanese (80 per cent) regarded China as aggressive.

And nearly double the number of Australian men (49 per cent) as women (26 per cent) thought the nation will be prepared for armed conflict if China threatened Australia with a military strike.

But the majority of Australians and Taiwanese surveyed believe it's in the general interest for the US and China to collaborate in keeping the peace.

The institute's director of international and security affairs program, Allan Behm, said the results "astounding".
And he said the survey showed "fearmongering" has impacted Australian public opinion.

"The more that the anti-China lobby beats the drums of war, the more afraid of China Australians become.

"This research indicates that the rhetoric on China and the fearmongering around the a risk of war has had an impact on public opinion."

"It is astonishing that Australians are more afraid of an attack from China than the Taiwanese are."

Beijing views Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory - even though the Chinese Communist Party has never governed the island.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means.

Behm said the survey results showed the need for a reset of Canberra-Beijing relations.

In the aftermath of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Australian government reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy but warned of potential 'miscalculations.

China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian, speaking to the National Press Club earlier this month, insisted there was no compromise on Taiwan, and that his nation's 1.4 billion citizens would decide its future.

www.9news.com.au

Aussies 'more scared of Chinese attack than Taiwanese are'

More Australians fear China will attack Australia than Taiwanese believe China will attack Taiwan, the resu...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,824
-12
92,236
Country
China
Location
China
Western media also tells their subjects that China locks up millions of Uyghurs in camps, they have satellite images to prove it, and Chinese government sterilizes Uyghur women, harvests their organs, takes away their children, sends Han Chinese men to sleep with Uyghur women at night, forces them to work in cotton fields...

And western subjects just take all these crazy reports at face value. They never use their noodles to think if these things happened to them and their women, would they just sit around and do nothing? China enlists many Uyghurs in its army and they are all heavily armed, most police in Xinjiang are also Uyghurs and they also have access to light weapons, but why there is not even one Uighur soldier or a police officer turns their guns on the government? Didn't people have some doubt that something just doesn't seem to add up right there?
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
How Nancy Pelosi changed the Taiwan Strait status quo in Beijing’s favour
Replies
12
Views
315
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
beijingwalker
Putin will come to China's aid if it goes to war over Taiwan, leading Russian senator vows - but Moscow will expect support for the Kremlin's war in U
Replies
6
Views
523
casual
casual
Vanguard One
Census 2021 shows India overtakes China in migration, nearly half of all Australians have overseas-born parent
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
silverox
silverox
Cheepek
Taiwan security officials want Foxconn to drop stake in Chinese chipmaker, says Financial Times
Replies
0
Views
155
Cheepek
Cheepek
beijingwalker
Racism Against Chinese Australians Is Being Made Worse by Anti-China Election Rhetoric
Replies
9
Views
298
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom