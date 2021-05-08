Australian Zara Kay, campaigner for ex-Muslim women, left 'traumatised' by arrest in Tanzania over social media post

Uncensored
Zara Kay was reportedly held in custody for 32 hours after she went to the police station.(
Twitter: @zaraka
Zara Kay has been left shaken and traumatised after she was arrested and charged in Tanzania allegedly for a satirical social media post, her friend has said.
Key points:
- Zara Kay was held in custody at the end of December and released on bail on January 1
- Her supporters say the charges against her do not make sense
- Ms Kay was born in Tanzania but has Australian citizenship
It is understood Ms Kay went to a police station in the city of Dar es Salaam on December 28, where she was arrested and charged, and held in custody for 32 hours.
"I'm out on bail, thank you all for the support," Ms Kay said in a tweet on January 1.
"Please don't stop fighting for me.""I'm still quite traumatised from everything.
Fellow activist and co-coordinator for the campaign to have the charges against Ms Kay dropped, Halima Salat, said sources in Tanzania told her describing Ms Kay as being traumatised were "to put it lightly" and that she had been badly affected by the experience.
It is understood Ms Kay has been charged for not handing in her Tanzanian passport when she received Australian citizenship, and over a social media post she made in May 2020.
Halima Salat is also an ex-Muslim and is campaigning to have the charges against Zara Kay dropped.(
Supplied)
Ms Salat said the post featured a story about a Tanzanian who was arrested for making a joke about the country's President.
"The post basically was a BBC article that was covering this story … and her reaction was that this is dumb, everybody can laugh at anything they want to laugh at, why would people be arrested for laughing," Ms Salat said.
Ms Salat said the charges against Ms Kay did not make sense.
"We do believe strongly that someone from the community that she's from, which is a Muslim community, because Zara is so vocal in her activism, we believe that initially it was a report done by a member of that community."We've been campaigning … to authorities to drop these trumped up charges," she said.
"It's hard to get hard evidence of who, but we already know why."
Ms Salat, who is also an ex-Muslim from Kenya, said women who left Islam were usually subject to significant abuse and persecution.
Arrest a blow for broader campaign
As well as the toll it is taking on Ms Kay, Ms Salat said the arrest sent the message that those who spoke out against Islam could be subject to similar repercussions.
"The majority of our visibility is to give hope and encouragement to a lot of people who we support in our various organisations, and when something like this happens it really absolutely pushes ex-Muslims back into the closet and not even be able to dare say 'I don't believe'," she said.
"This is a fundamental human right, to believe what you want and not believe what you don't believe in."
A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) spokesperson has confirmed consular assistance is being provided to the Australian passport holder.On behalf of Zara:
I'm out on bail, thank you all for the support. I'm still quite traumatised from everything. Please don't stop fighting for me.
They can try shaking me, but they won't break me. #JusticeForZaraKayhttps://t.co/B6OHtAmJZn
— Zara Kay (@zarakayk) December 31, 2020
"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to an Australian in Tanzania," they said.
"Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment."
