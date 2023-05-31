What's new

Australian Universities ban Indian students from 5 states and Indian Occupied J&K

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,096
-11
965
Country
India
Location
India

Australian universities are no longer processing applications coming from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, UP, Gujarat and Indian occupied J&K citing ‘fraudulent documents’, high dropout rates as reasons.​


www.timesnownews.com/education/australian-universities-ban-indian-students-from-6-states-amid-rising-concerns-of-visa-fraud-article-100525287/amp


Screenshot_2023-05-31-17-12-21-320-edit_com.android.chrome.jpg




North Indian subhumans made India the rape capital of the world. Now they have also made India the fraud capital of the world.

Bhaiyye @-=virus=- ab bolti band?

@Paitoo ji aapka doublespeak acchi angrezi mein sunaiye zara

@Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
 
Last edited by a moderator:
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
15,406
-9
17,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
iamnobody said:

Australian universities are no longer processing applications coming from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, UP, Gujarat and J&K citing ‘fraudulent documents’, high dropout rates as reasons.​


www.timesnownews.com/education/australian-universities-ban-indian-students-from-6-states-amid-rising-concerns-of-visa-fraud-article-100525287/amp


View attachment 932475



North Indian subhumans made India the rape capital of the world. Now they have also made India the fraud capital of the world.

Bhaiyye @-=virus=- ab bolti band?

@Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
Click to expand...
US and Europe should follow. Indian students have no intent to study abroad but use it as guise to work.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
15,406
-9
17,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
iamnobody said:
Foreign universities need to ban student visas for North Indians.

Why should the rest pay for their sins?
Click to expand...
Because South Indians are no different?

How many Indian students leave India every year?


According to the latest Education Ministry data, more than 770,000 Indian students went abroad to study in 2022 -- a six-year high. This is despite a report by the Indian government that only 22 per cent of Indian students who studied abroad between 2015 and 2019 were able to secure employment upon returning home.22 Feb 2023
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,096
-11
965
Country
India
Location
India
khansaheeb said:
Because South Indians are no different?
Click to expand...
If South Indians are no different then why are the universities only banning Northern Indians?

North Indians do the same shit in India too. They know how to buy fake degrees and pay bribes to get good grades. Then they get private and government jobs by fraudulent means.
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
838
-1
1,318
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
khansaheeb said:
US and Europe should follow. Indian students have no intent to study abroad but use it as guise to work.
Click to expand...

Yes . It’s the reason many “ training centres” are opening in U.K. catering for newcomers from India & Africa .

Something to laugh about
British Indians don’t give two hoots about the newcomer Indians , it’s the Pakistanis who are helping them , training them teaching them helping them settle .
Crazy world for sure . Enemies in there homes best friends outside of comfort zone lol
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
15,406
-9
17,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
iamnobody said:
If South Indians are no different then why are the universities only banning Northern Indians?

North Indians do the same shit in India too. They know how to buy fake degrees and pay bribes to get good grades. Then they get private and government jobs by fraudulent means.
Click to expand...
It's most likely the South Indians trying to keep the North Indians out of foreign job markets.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Universities extend Indian student ban amid visa fraud concerns
Replies
0
Views
152
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Indian students banned or limited as Australian unis crack down on bogus applicants
Replies
2
Views
616
Koodhiq
K
scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
8K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
INDIAPOSITIVE
Will help you, but there’s no such place as Indian-occupied Kashmir: Sushma Swaraj to J&K student
Replies
11
Views
887
北京烤鴨
SatishChandra's Assistant
India has no problems that can't be solved by killing a million Indians/day
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
7K
The enlightened
The enlightened

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom