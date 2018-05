Australian universities are too reliant on income from China, experts say

Feb 16 2018 at 4:25 PMAmid escalating tension over Chinese students in Australia, universities have again been criticised from within their own ranks for being too dependent on one country for overseas students.This week for the second time in as many months Beijing issued a "Study Abroad Alert" warning about attacks on Chinese students in Australia.The criticism being levelled at them by university China experts. Associate professor at La Trobe university, James Leibold said Australian universities rely too heavily on income from Chinese students. He said by deterring people from coming to Australia for education, Beijing has a massive tap it can turn off when it wants.The Communist Party is angry at Australian criticism of China's expansion in the South China Sea and at proposed foreign interference laws which are largely directed at the People's Republic."Beijing is very good at finding pressure points. It is a serious global power playing the long game. The Chinese government does have a great deal of control over the society."Australian unis have done a poor job of trying to engage with Chinese students. They've taken their money and washed their hands of them."Professor Clive Hamilton from Charles Sturt University said any company board would ask severe questions of a CEO if the company became as dependent on one risky market as Australian universities had become on China.He said uni vice chancellors should admit they have become over reliant in their "pursuit of the glitter of Chinese gold".More seriously in tapping the China market, he said, universities had compromised academic freedoms.Beijing has been accused of interfering in Australian teaching programs through pressure brought to bear by organisations such as the Chinese Students and Scholars Association. At one CSSA event on a domestic campus students were told to watch out for activists from Tibet, Xinjian, Taiwan, Falun Gong and democracy.China accounts for a third of foreign students in Australia or about $9 billion in export income.The new chair of the Group of Eight universities, Professor Ian Jacobs, who is also vice chancellor of the University of New South Wales, said right now the largest demand from foreign students is coming from China and Australian universities are proud to respond.He said he would leave it to others to address the geopolitics. But foreign students contributed to domestic campuses, they could handle student life as they wished and created benefits for Australia when they returned home, through trade and dialogue.Responding to Beijing's allegation that its students were not safe in Australia, Professor Jacobs said domestic campuses were safer than just about anywhere in the world.On the question of being over-dependent on the China market, he said as time passes the focus will probably change."Demand for Australian education from India is growing. We will respond to that because it is a great opportunity for Australia to have an impact."