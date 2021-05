beijingwalker said: Australian TV : China needs to 'fear the West' in order to 'moderate its behaviour'



“They need to have that fear to moderate their behaviour," Sky News host Rita Panahi said.



“They need to have that fear to moderate their behaviour," Sky News host Rita Panahi said. Click to expand...

West are behaving like policeman, judge and jury at the same time. I wonder when was the job advertised and who hired them any ideas?Count the no. of wars started by the West in the 20th and 21first century and then compare it to the Chinese and track record is obvious.How come HK is stolen by the China i can't get it can some one enlighten me please. When some one have shown me the light on HK, can you also please educate me how far Taiwan is from the China and to any nearest Western country.