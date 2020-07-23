Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei detained in China The high-profile journalist, who has been an anchor for Chinese state media network CGTN-News since 2013, was detained on August 14.

Chinese-Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei has been detained in China.Chinese authorities notified the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs she had been arrested on August 14.Cheng Lei, the Australian anchor for China's government-run English news channel CGTN. CREDIT:CGTNThe Chinese-born journalist, who graduated from the University of Queensland, worked for five years with Cadbury Schweppes and ExxonMobil in Melbourne and became an Australian citizen before returning to Beijing in 2003.The high-profile anchor was the China correspondent for US pay TV network CNBC for nine years. Since 2013 she has been a business reporter for Chinese state media network CGTN-News, the English language channel of China Central Television.Cheng hosted the Australia China Business Awards and was a panelist on ABC's Q&A program in 2014. She has previously led coverage of China's highest profile political event, the National People's Congress.In 2018, she praised Australia's education system as part of a promotional program run by the Department of Foreign Affairs."[We] will continue to provide assistance and support to her and her family," she said. "Further comment will not be provided owing to the government’s privacy obligations."The ABC reported on Monday that Cheng had not been charged, but was being held under residential surveillance. The detention allows Chinese investigators to detain and question a suspect for up to six months, without access to legal aid. Her online Chinese state media profile was inaccessible on Monday night.Cheng's detention follows rising diplomatic tension between Australia and China over the coronavirus, Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong, repression of Uighurs in Xinjiang and incursions into the South China Sea.Fellow Chinese-Australian Yang Hengjun, a pro-democracy activist who became an Australian citizen in 2002, has spent more than 18 months in jail after being arrested by the Beijing State Security Bureau on suspicion of endangering Chinese national security. There has been no transparency about the specific claims against him.