What's new

Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei detained in China

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
750
-4
630
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
Chinese-Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei has been detained in China.

Chinese authorities notified the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs she had been arrested on August 14.

Cheng Lei, the Australian anchor for China's government-run English news channel CGTN.

Cheng Lei, the Australian anchor for China's government-run English news channel CGTN. CREDIT:CGTN

The Chinese-born journalist, who graduated from the University of Queensland, worked for five years with Cadbury Schweppes and ExxonMobil in Melbourne and became an Australian citizen before returning to Beijing in 2003.

The high-profile anchor was the China correspondent for US pay TV network CNBC for nine years. Since 2013 she has been a business reporter for Chinese state media network CGTN-News, the English language channel of China Central Television.

Cheng hosted the Australia China Business Awards and was a panelist on ABC's Q&A program in 2014. She has previously led coverage of China's highest profile political event, the National People's Congress.

In 2018, she praised Australia's education system as part of a promotional program run by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"[We] will continue to provide assistance and support to her and her family," she said. "Further comment will not be provided owing to the government’s privacy obligations."

The ABC reported on Monday that Cheng had not been charged, but was being held under residential surveillance. The detention allows Chinese investigators to detain and question a suspect for up to six months, without access to legal aid. Her online Chinese state media profile was inaccessible on Monday night.

Cheng's detention follows rising diplomatic tension between Australia and China over the coronavirus, Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong, repression of Uighurs in Xinjiang and incursions into the South China Sea.

Fellow Chinese-Australian Yang Hengjun, a pro-democracy activist who became an Australian citizen in 2002, has spent more than 18 months in jail after being arrested by the Beijing State Security Bureau on suspicion of endangering Chinese national security. There has been no transparency about the specific claims against him.

www.theage.com.au

Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei detained in China

The high-profile journalist, who has been an anchor for Chinese state media network CGTN-News since 2013, was detained on August 14.
www.theage.com.au www.theage.com.au
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
251
0
216
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
May God bless her heart for her bravery & struggle for righteousness!

I particularly deeply love Isobel Yeung for her journalistic work. She has been totally superb in her work.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Australian biotech firm to set API plant at BSMSN for $30m Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Jyotish First photos of Australian stealth unmanned multi-role fighter have appeared Air Warfare 1
Vanguard One Australian diplomat urges restraint in deadly border spat between India and China World Affairs 10
Vanguard One Rare 'atmospheric rivers' occur in Australian skies World Affairs 0
Figaro Australian PM says no evidence to suggest TikTok should be banned China & Far East 6
I Australian intelligence agencies investigate Chinese-owned TikTok over security concerns China & Far East 3
Tair-Lahoti "China & Pakistan enter 'secret deal' to expand bio-warfare tools", Australian journalist Claims. Pakistan Defence & Industry 15
Vanguard One Australian scientists discover dying building block of Milky Way Technology & Science 0
Vanguard One From Delhi to Cairo, Australians are rescuing animals abandoned by collapse in tourism World Affairs 0
Vanguard One Australian ships confronted by Chinese navy in South China Sea World Affairs 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top