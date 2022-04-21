What's new

Australian Troops Refused to Provide Security for Chinese Infrastructure and Businesses during Solomon Island Riots Last Year

S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
4,865
-15
8,125
Country
China
Location
Canada
Looks like the security deal with Solomon Islands deal was absolutely needed. I wouldn't be surprised of the Australia and Taiwan secretly incited the riot along with US to begin with.
The claim was made by former Solomon Islands prime minister, Danny Philip, who is now the chair of the current government’s, foreign policy advisory subcommittee.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by Georgetown University’s Center for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Studies and the University of Hawai’i’s Center for Pacific Islands Studies, Philip said his country’s new security agreement with China was born of a desire to protect Chinese assets in the country in case of future unrest. “A very senior diplomat from the Australian High Commission, said very plainly to us that their presence here was not to protect any Chinese interests, this needs to be verified but as a government it was said to us in no uncertain terms they are here not to protect Chinese investments, Chinese infrastructure.
Click to expand...
www.theguardian.com

Australia rejects claim its security forces in Solomon Islands were told not to protect Chinese-built buildings

Former PM alleged Australian personnel twice failed to prevent the burning of Honiara’s Chinatown
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
The China-Solomon Islands Security Deal Changes Everything
Replies
0
Views
142
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Daniel808
Solomons Eyes Security Deal with China !
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Daniel808
Daniel808
Titanium100
Seriously concerned’: China’s warning over Solomon Islands protests as Australian troops deployed
Replies
1
Views
320
Itachi
Itachi
khansaheeb
China gains a foothold in Australia's backyard
Replies
0
Views
203
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Hamartia Antidote
Australia deploys forces to Solomon Islands as protesters burn Chinatown, Parliament
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
3K
donkeykong
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom