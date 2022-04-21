Australian Troops Refused to Provide Security for Chinese Infrastructure and Businesses during Solomon Island Riots Last Year





Speaking during a webinar hosted by Georgetown University’s Center for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Studies and the University of Hawai’i’s Center for Pacific Islands Studies, Philip said his country’s new security agreement with The claim was made by former Solomon Islands prime minister, Danny Philip, who is now the chair of the current government’s, foreign policy advisory subcommittee.Speaking during a webinar hosted by Georgetown University’s Center for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Studies and the University of Hawai’i’s Center for Pacific Islands Studies, Philip said his country’s new security agreement with China was born of a desire to protect Chinese assets in the country in case of future unrest. “A very senior diplomat from the Australian High Commission, said very plainly to us that their presence here was not to protect any Chinese interests, this needs to be verified but as a government it was said to us in no uncertain terms they are here not to protect Chinese investments, Chinese infrastructure. Click to expand...

Australia rejects claim its security forces in Solomon Islands were told not to protect Chinese-built buildings Former PM alleged Australian personnel twice failed to prevent the burning of Honiara’s Chinatown

Looks like the security deal with Solomon Islands deal was absolutely needed. I wouldn't be surprised of the Australia and Taiwan secretly incited the riot along with US to begin with.