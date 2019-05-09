Australian Special Forces Slaughtered Dozens of Unarmed Afghan Prisoners Including Children - Official Report

In the latest of multiple scandals involving Western special units operating in Afghanistan, Australian special forces were revealed by the recent Brereton Afghanistan Inquiry Report, to have committed serious war crimes against civilians including children in Afghanistan. Australian Special Air Service troops were found to have slaughtered 39 Afghan prisoners, including two 14 year old boys, slitting their throats, bagging their bodies and dumping them in a river. The inquiry found that this was not an uncommon practice, with Australian personnel often required by superior officers to murder prisoners to get their first kills - a practice known as "blooding." "Typically, the patrol commander would take a person under control and the junior member, who would then be directed to kill the person under control," the report stated, indicating that the reported incident represented part of a much larger phenomenon relating to general Australian conduct. It further found that Australian forces would carry arms for the purpose of planting them on Afghan civilians they had killed in order to avoid blame for such massacres.
The Brereton Afghanistan Inquiry Report highlighted a ‘cover up culture,' under which allegations of atrocities were routinely ignored by senior officers, indicating that the majority of Australian war crimes likely would never be uncovered. Australian personnel were notably found a few weeks prior to have shot an Afghan prisoner because they had no room in their transport, which was the latest in multiple reports of serious war crimes by Western personnel in the theatre. Details notably only emerged due to revelations by whistleblower David McBride, whose reports were vindicated by the Bereton Inquiry, although his continued prosecution has been widely interpreted as a means for authorities to deter similar investigations into the misconduct of military personnel.
Source: https://militarywatchmagazine.com/a...d-afghan-prisoners-including-children-reports
