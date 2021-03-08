What's new

Australian Senator demands ban on RSS, VHP

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,654
18
4,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
While I mentioned this in another thread, I think it’s important enough not to get missed, which is why I’m starting this thread. While this ban may get lifted when India puts diplomatic pressure on Australia, this is the kind of linkage that needs to linger when the world thinks about these organizations and those like them (RSS/VHP are equivalent to Neo-Nazis)

Correction: guess this topic got some attention. To respect this forum and its rules(no sarcasm), I will post this retraction/edit to clarify that RSS did not get “banned”. But an Australian senator did compare them to Neo-Nazis and publicly questioned the presence in their schools of a group considered a “military extremist religious organization” by the US. So, I will admit I jumped the gun on this one. I know the Indian trolls will come rolling in to go bonkers on this retraction, so be it. It may not be today, but the world is taking notice of these kinds of organizations.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1368289530726387715

LINK: https://kmsnews.org/news/2021/03/08/australian-senator-demands-ban-on-rss-vhp/
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Srinivas

Srinivas

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2009
12,337
-20
15,026
Country
India
Location
India
FuturePAF said:
While I mentioned this in another thread, I think it’s important enough not to get missed, which is why I’m starting this thread. While this ban may get lifted when India puts diplomatic pressure on Australia, this is the kind of linkage that needs to linger when the world thinks about these organizations and those like them (RSS/VHP are equivalent to Neo-Nazis)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1368289530726387715
Click to expand...
Haha .......
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,423
-2
12,076
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
While I mentioned this in another thread, I think it’s important enough not to get missed, which is why I’m starting this thread. While this ban may get lifted when India puts diplomatic pressure on Australia, this is the kind of linkage that needs to linger when the world thinks about these organizations and those like them (RSS/VHP are equivalent to Neo-Nazis)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1368289530726387715
Click to expand...
the severe price that india has to pay now for loosing to China...india's surrender & groveling on China's boots against the wishes of india's white-skinned masters comes with a severe price to pay. this is just the beginning.
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,087
0
2,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sooner the world wakes up to these thugs the better it is for so many different communities and see the damage they are doing to the fabric of so many people lives. It should be ban by the UN so rest of the world can follow the ban. UN is very quick to ban ISIS but no one wants to see the other evil which is nurtured by fascist Modi regime.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,654
18
4,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
GumNaam said:
the severe price that india has to pay now for loosing to China...india's surrender & groveling on China's boots against the wishes of india's white-skinned masters comes with a severe price to pay. this is just the beginning.
Click to expand...
Actually this doesn’t have to do with China, but their own hysteria
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,370
-3
4,256
Country
India
Location
United States
Fake news. RSS and VHP have not been banned anywhere in Australia. This article from an Australian newspaper provides more detail...and clarity:

https://www.nationalheraldindia.com...ce-by-extremist-right-wing-hindu-nationalists

The MP brings up the issue of right-wing extremism but doesn't say anything about banning it. Pakistanis are so eager to push their anti-India agenda that they will post the most tangential issues as serious ones.

Are we now resorting to random tweets by random people as fact?
 
gangsta_rap

gangsta_rap

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 3, 2010
4,804
-34
3,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
cloud4000 said:
Fake news. RSS and VHP have not been banned anywhere in Australia. This article from an Australian newspaper provides more detail...and clarity:

https://www.nationalheraldindia.com...ce-by-extremist-right-wing-hindu-nationalists

The MP brings up the issue of right-wing extremism but doesn't say anything about banning it. Pakistanis are so eager to push their anti-India agenda that they will post the most tangential issues as serious ones.

Are we now resorting to random tweets by random people as fact?
Click to expand...
u like rss?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom