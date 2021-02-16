Australian PM Morrison apologises, promises probe after allegation of rape in Parliament A woman had alleged she was raped in Parliament by an unnamed colleague.. Read more at straitstimes.com.

I thought India and Taiwan parliament are worst but obviously Australia parliament looks like some jungle tribe in a 21th century time civilised world.Maybe under morrison leadership. Australia is going downhill. From mass murder in afghanistan and now to openly rape in parliament. I wonder what will happen next? Open execution in public?