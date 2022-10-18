beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 49,905
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
Australian PM Albanese: Should collaborate with China where possibleNEWS | 10/18/2022 3:20:19 AM GMT | By Dhwani Mehta
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that Australia should collaborate with China where possible.
His comments come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, China has made a decision to seize Taiwan on a “much faster timeline” than previously thought.
Chinese President Xi Jinping used his Congress speech on Sunday to say the “wheels of history are rolling on towards China’s reunification” with Taiwan.
Market reactionEncouraging comments from the Australian PM fail to impress AUD bulls, as AUD/USD struggles below 0.6300 amid a broad US dollar recovery and falling Chinese stocks. The pair is trading at 0.6285, down 0.07% on the day.
Australian PM Albanese: Should collaborate with China where possible
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that Australia should collaborate with China where possible. more to come ....
www.fxstreet.com