Australian navy to join UK carrier in regional show of strength

CSG-21 will be a true multinational face of naval power, centered around the Royal Navy HMS QNLZ with at least 2 type 45 AAW destroyers, 2 type 23 Frigates from the Royal Navy, 1 DZP AAW Frigates from the Netherlands, 1 Arleigh Burke Destroyers from the US Navy as well as Japanese and now Australian participations. It's main air wing will be a mix of RN and US Marines F-35s.