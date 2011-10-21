Australian navy to join UK carrier in regional show of strength
Andrew TillettPolitical correspondent
Feb 11, 2021 – 12.00am
Save
Share
An Australian warship will join Britain’s new aircraft carrier for exercises in the Indo-Pacific region in what is looming as a show of strength by democratic allies against China.
The Australian Financial Review can reveal that talks are well advanced between Australian and British military chiefs over Australia’s participation in the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 21, which calls for HMS Queen Elizabeth to sail from the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean on its first major overseas deployment.
HMS Queen Elizabeth, the British navy’s newest and most expensive aircraft carrier, will be accompanied by Australian navy ships through the South China Sea. PA
The strike group will sail via the critical Malacca Strait and probably transit through the contested South China Sea.
Australia will join American, Japanese and Dutch forces that have already announced their involvement.
An American destroyer, The Sullivans, will be part of the carrier group while a squadron of US Marine Corps F-35 joint strike fighters will operate from HMS Queen Elizabeth during the deployment.
Advertisement
Following talks between the defence ministers of Britain and Japan last week, they jointly announced Japanese forces would conduct drills alongside the carrier strike group.
Other British warships making up the carrier group include a submarine, two destroyers and two frigates, while the Netherlands will also despatch a frigate.
Details of Australia’s contribution are yet to be confirmed although it is understood it will include at least a frigate.
The itinerary for the carrier strike group is yet to be announced but it is not expected to sail to Australia. Previous reports have suggested port visits in Oman, Singapore, South Korea and Japan, making it likely it will transit through the South China Sea.
China reacts angrily
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the intention to send the country’s new flagship to the region during a visit to Sydney as foreign minister in 2017.
Australian forces will probably meet up with the fleet at Singapore.
The Defence Department said it welcomed the deployment by the strike group, with Britain and Australia committed to upholding the international rules-based order.
“The Royal Australian Navy routinely seeks to train with partner navies to build interoperability, share mariner skills and enhance professional ties in the region, particularly in this case with the Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier,” the department said.
“Advanced planning with the Royal Navy is under way to determine how both navies can train together during the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group’s deployment.”
China’s Defence Ministry reacted angrily last month to word of the deployment, vowing to safeguard its sovereignty in the South China Sea.
“The message this sends to China and the region is you’ve got the capable democracies working together,” says Peter Jennings of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. Alex Ellinghausen
“We believe the South China Sea should not become a battleground for big power competition, or a sea full of roaming warships,” a ministry spokesman said.
Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said he would be “appalled” if the navy did not make a major contribution to training alongside the strike group in the South China Sea or Philippines Sea.
“The message this sends to China and the region is you’ve got the capable democracies working together and, in working together, they are able to assemble an impressive piece of military force capable of deploying around the world,” he said.
“Undoubtedly China will see it as an attempt to constrain it or interfere in its domestic affairs, but anything that is not completely subservient to the Chinese Communist Party’s priorities is deemed by them as interfering.”
Advertisement
International Institute for Strategic Studies senior fellow Euan Graham said an Australian contribution of a warship to help escort the carrier group and RAAF surveillance planes operating out of Singapore and Malaysia would be appropriate.
RELATED
Chinese threats to Australian warships 'should be taken seriously'
He said China would be well aware that Americans were providing the bulk of the aircraft, “so if they take on the British, they would be taking on the US”.
“The British government has really nailed its colours to the mast, It would be a failure to follow through on rhetoric to not sail through the South China Sea,” Mr Graham said.
The US and French navies have recently completed separate exercises in the South China Sea.
Andrew TillettPolitical correspondent
Feb 11, 2021 – 12.00am
Save
Share
An Australian warship will join Britain’s new aircraft carrier for exercises in the Indo-Pacific region in what is looming as a show of strength by democratic allies against China.
The Australian Financial Review can reveal that talks are well advanced between Australian and British military chiefs over Australia’s participation in the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 21, which calls for HMS Queen Elizabeth to sail from the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean on its first major overseas deployment.
HMS Queen Elizabeth, the British navy’s newest and most expensive aircraft carrier, will be accompanied by Australian navy ships through the South China Sea. PA
The strike group will sail via the critical Malacca Strait and probably transit through the contested South China Sea.
Australia will join American, Japanese and Dutch forces that have already announced their involvement.
An American destroyer, The Sullivans, will be part of the carrier group while a squadron of US Marine Corps F-35 joint strike fighters will operate from HMS Queen Elizabeth during the deployment.
Advertisement
Following talks between the defence ministers of Britain and Japan last week, they jointly announced Japanese forces would conduct drills alongside the carrier strike group.
Other British warships making up the carrier group include a submarine, two destroyers and two frigates, while the Netherlands will also despatch a frigate.
Details of Australia’s contribution are yet to be confirmed although it is understood it will include at least a frigate.
The itinerary for the carrier strike group is yet to be announced but it is not expected to sail to Australia. Previous reports have suggested port visits in Oman, Singapore, South Korea and Japan, making it likely it will transit through the South China Sea.
China reacts angrily
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the intention to send the country’s new flagship to the region during a visit to Sydney as foreign minister in 2017.
Australian forces will probably meet up with the fleet at Singapore.
The Defence Department said it welcomed the deployment by the strike group, with Britain and Australia committed to upholding the international rules-based order.
“The Royal Australian Navy routinely seeks to train with partner navies to build interoperability, share mariner skills and enhance professional ties in the region, particularly in this case with the Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier,” the department said.
“Advanced planning with the Royal Navy is under way to determine how both navies can train together during the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group’s deployment.”
China’s Defence Ministry reacted angrily last month to word of the deployment, vowing to safeguard its sovereignty in the South China Sea.
“The message this sends to China and the region is you’ve got the capable democracies working together,” says Peter Jennings of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. Alex Ellinghausen
“We believe the South China Sea should not become a battleground for big power competition, or a sea full of roaming warships,” a ministry spokesman said.
Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said he would be “appalled” if the navy did not make a major contribution to training alongside the strike group in the South China Sea or Philippines Sea.
“The message this sends to China and the region is you’ve got the capable democracies working together and, in working together, they are able to assemble an impressive piece of military force capable of deploying around the world,” he said.
“Undoubtedly China will see it as an attempt to constrain it or interfere in its domestic affairs, but anything that is not completely subservient to the Chinese Communist Party’s priorities is deemed by them as interfering.”
Advertisement
International Institute for Strategic Studies senior fellow Euan Graham said an Australian contribution of a warship to help escort the carrier group and RAAF surveillance planes operating out of Singapore and Malaysia would be appropriate.
RELATED
Chinese threats to Australian warships 'should be taken seriously'
He said China would be well aware that Americans were providing the bulk of the aircraft, “so if they take on the British, they would be taking on the US”.
“The British government has really nailed its colours to the mast, It would be a failure to follow through on rhetoric to not sail through the South China Sea,” Mr Graham said.
The US and French navies have recently completed separate exercises in the South China Sea.
Australian navy to join UK carrier in regional show of strength
A carrier strike group will bring together British, American, Japanese and Dutch forces amid rising concern over Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea.
www.afr.com
Last edited: