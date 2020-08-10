AUSTRALIAN NAVY TASK GROUP RETURNS FROM HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL REGIONAL DEPLOYMENT - DEFENCE

The Royal Australian Navy has completed its largest deployment of the year, with all of the Task Group ships returning home after three months of engagement with regional partners across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.Key milestones of the deployment include: • The Task Group exercised with 11 regional partners, including Brunei, Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Republic of Singapore, and the United States of America; • The Task Group conduct advanced air-sea integration drills with the Royal Australian Air Force and the US Navy in waters off Guam; • Canberra participated in the successful search and rescue of three sailors in the Federated States of Micronesia; • The Task Group participated in the world’s largest maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific in Hawaii; • HMA Ships Hobart, Stuart and Arunta successfully conducted live missile firings during RIMPAC; • Royal Australian Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters successfully fired Hellfire missiles during RIMPAC; and • Commander of the Task Group, Captain Phillipa Hay, CSC, RAN became the first female to lead an exercise Task Force in the 49-year history of RIMPAC.