What's new

AUSTRALIAN NAVY TASK GROUP RETURNS FROM HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL REGIONAL DEPLOYMENT - DEFENCE

U

Uncensored

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 30, 2020
58
0
46
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

The Royal Australian Navy has completed its largest deployment of the year, with all of the Task Group ships returning home after three months of engagement with regional partners across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Key milestones of the deployment include: • The Task Group exercised with 11 regional partners, including Brunei, Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Republic of Singapore, and the United States of America; • The Task Group conduct advanced air-sea integration drills with the Royal Australian Air Force and the US Navy in waters off Guam; • Canberra participated in the successful search and rescue of three sailors in the Federated States of Micronesia; • The Task Group participated in the world’s largest maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific in Hawaii; • HMA Ships Hobart, Stuart and Arunta successfully conducted live missile firings during RIMPAC; • Royal Australian Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters successfully fired Hellfire missiles during RIMPAC; and • Commander of the Task Group, Captain Phillipa Hay, CSC, RAN became the first female to lead an exercise Task Force in the 49-year history of RIMPAC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

xeuss
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
2
Views
700
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
The SC
Defeating Cruise Missiles
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
Manticore
Examining Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
Replies
0
Views
2K
Manticore
Manticore
IND151
  • Poll
The Indian SSN Project: An Open Literature Analysis
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
12K
IND151
IND151
fatman17
Getting in step: India country briefing
Replies
1
Views
3K
KENT
KENT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top