Key points:

A 35-year-old man from Melbourne is in intensive care after being bound with rope and beaten by a mob in a rural village in south-west India.Mobile phone photos show the man lying in a hospital bed with thick rope tied around his shoulders and wrists, his face and body covered in dirt, bruises and blood.Local police in the state of Karnataka say several people have been questioned about the attack, and that a misunderstanding because of language problems may have been a factor."The cause of the incident was some disagreement and allegation that he had misbehaved," said local police chief Lokesh Jagalasar, from the Bagalkot district of Karnataka."He is safe and sound. He's recovered well. He is in the hospital."We have got in touch with the embassy. A case has been registered against those who assaulted him."We are trying to establish the facts whether it's true or not that he misbehaved."Mr Jagalasar said the man had a ticket for a different location."I don't know why he's gotten to this village. I don't know why it's happened."The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for a response.India has recently experienced several incidents of mob attacks and murders in rural areas, referred to locally as lynchings, because of rumours spread on WhatsApp accusing foreigners of abducting local children.